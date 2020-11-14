Council declines to reverse budget cuts to the zoo

RACINE — A last-ditch effort to help fund a local nonprofit failed as the Common Council voted against reversing the budget cut to the Racine Zoo with $65,000 from the contingency fund.
The motion to pad the zoo allocation was made by Alderman Henry Perez during a Thursday meeting to finalize the 2021 budget.
Alderman Jennifer Levie also voted in favor of the motion, leaving the vote short of the seven needed to pass.
The city’s budget allotments to all nonprofits were reduced by 10% in the 2021 budget.
The zoo is operated by the Racine Zoological Society, but the land and buildings are owned by the city.
Alderman Natalia Taft noted that, in addition to their nonprofit allotment, $50,000 was budgeted in the capital fund for maintenance of the zoo’s buildings.
Contingency fund
Taft objected to reducing the contingency fund.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to use the contingency fund as a piggy bank,” she said.
Taft asked city staff how much was being allocated for the fund and to clarify its purpose.
Budget Director Kathleen Fischer explained the contingency fund is essentially money used in times of emergency.
As one example, she said the city used those funds to remove fallen trees during the particular bad storm at the beginning of 2020.
“If we’ve seen anything this year, it’s a whole bunch of emergencies,” Fischer said.
The council budgeted $200,000 for the contingency fund.
Support Local Journalism
Throughout the budget process, members of the council have expressed concern about the continued allocations for local nonprofits, noting the priority had to be on the services expected by residents.
A bright spot Downtown
Perez’s motion would have restored the zoo’s budget allotment by moving $65,000 from the city’s contingency fund.
He said the funds would help the zoo continue to feed and care for the animals. He expressed his concern the zoo might have to sell some of their animals to reduce costs.
Perez praised the zoo as award-winning, sensory-inclusive and open to all due to the extensive handicap access infrastructure. He called the zoo a bright spot in the community that encourages people to visit Downtown.
Those who spoke agreed the zoo was a bright spot, but questioned the prudence of taking money from the contingency fund.
Nonprofit allocations
As they have before, the council returned to the topic of funding allocations for nonprofits.
Alderman Jason Meekma said he hated feeling like he was being pitted against the zoo because he appreciated that they are doing incredible things at the zoo every day. Ultimately, however, he could not support the amendment.
“I can’t support giving more money to one entity when we’re also talking about removing benefits from city employees, when we’re also talking about potentially having a decline in services to city residents, when we’re also talking about local small businesses struggling, when we’re also talking about an economy that’s going to go any way but predictable,” Meekma said.
Meekma praised Perez for his big heart and love of the City of Racine but said he could not support the motion for fiscal reasons.
Alderman John Tate II, who also serves as Common Council president, also declined to support the amendment for fiscal reasons, noting the hard decisions that had to be made to balance the budget in a tough fiscal year.
“When it comes down to it, our operational budget really, really has to get down to brass tacks of the most basics,” Tate said.
He said the city had to focus on the basic services the public expected such as public health, public safety, police and fire, public works, parks and recreation, which he said are also an aspect of public safety.
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Prom at the Zoo
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.