Council declines to reverse budget cuts to the zoo

Nonprofit allocations

As they have before, the council returned to the topic of funding allocations for nonprofits.

Alderman Jason Meekma said he hated feeling like he was being pitted against the zoo because he appreciated that they are doing incredible things at the zoo every day. Ultimately, however, he could not support the amendment.

“I can’t support giving more money to one entity when we’re also talking about removing benefits from city employees, when we’re also talking about potentially having a decline in services to city residents, when we’re also talking about local small businesses struggling, when we’re also talking about an economy that’s going to go any way but predictable,” Meekma said.

Meekma praised Perez for his big heart and love of the City of Racine but said he could not support the motion for fiscal reasons.

Alderman John Tate II, who also serves as Common Council president, also declined to support the amendment for fiscal reasons, noting the hard decisions that had to be made to balance the budget in a tough fiscal year.