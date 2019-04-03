RACINE — The City Council decided Wednesday to award two street projects to the second-lowest bidder instead of Cornerstone Pavers after retired Department of Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen and city Purchasing Agent Kathy Kasper designated the company as unqualified for city projects.
While Cornerstone has documented issues with timeliness, many aldermen were concerned about disqualifying the company because of the lack of clear definitions of qualified versus unqualified and the fact that Cornerstone is a Caledonia-based company that hires Racine tradesmen and pays union wages.
“This has been one of those decisions that has been difficult for me,” said Kasper. “It would have been easy to overturn (Yehlen’s) decision and let Cornerstone do the project, but I do believe it is in the city’s best interest (to uphold the disqualification).”
Cornerstone owner Chris Cape and about a dozen Cornerstone employees and contractors from the Racine area attended the meeting, seven of whom spoke during the public comment segment.
“I am the person that will be the foreman and run the GPS-controlled equipment (for the Racine projects),” said Gavin Stark of Cornerstone. “I tell you we will get the project started and finished.”
“I know we’re more than capable of doing this job and doing it on time,” said Cornerstone employee Scott Moherek. “I live here and pay my taxes, and it’s really frustrating the ignorance that is going into this decision.”
Technically, the council wasn’t charged with voting on the disqualification. But, because of time pressure, it was asked to vote on the bids for two 2019 projects Cornerstone bid on so those projects could move forward.
The council voted 7-4 to grant a project on Three Mile Road to LaLonde Contractors. Aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Q.A. Shakoor II, Terry McCarthy, Mary Land and Jason Meekma voted in favor; aldermen Steve Smetana, Sandy Weidner, Carrie Glenn and Henry Perez opposed the motion. Aldermen Tracey Larrin and Maurice Horton abstained and aldermen James Morgenroth and Melissa Lemke were absent.
The council also voted 11-2 to grant a project repaving streets on the north side of the city to Milwaukee General Construction. Aldermen Coe, Jones, Tate, Larrin, Smetana, Horton, Shakoor, McCarthy, Land, Perez and Meekma voted in favor. Aldermen Weidner and Glenn voted in opposition.
History of delays
Kasper gave a presentation to the council on her decision to uphold Yehlen’s decision to designate Cornerstone Pavers as unqualified for city projects.
In her memorandum to the City Council, Kasper laid out her key findings:
- Inability to complete work per schedule or contract terms.
- Pattern of inferring that delays are caused by subcontractors.
- Argumentative behavior with contract holders regarding project questions/concerns.
Kasper wrote that she also was concerned about the number of projects that Cornerstone was slated to do in 2019 and that it had hired a new supervisor and project manager, and voiced her concern about the company’s ability to complete city projects as well.
She said that while some of the feedback from Cornerstone’s clients was neutral, Kasper gave the negative feedback weight because the respondents were going on the record to give those opinions.
One issue raised by a few aldermen was the lack of clarity on what indicates a contractor is qualified or unqualified.
“Going forward we do need to establish some real parameters,” said Alderman Tate, who heads the Public Works and Services Committee. “What we have right now is insufficient.”
Kasper said her decision was based on the issue of timeliness; Cornerstone listed 13 projects in the last decade in which it was required to pay fines for lateness, which Kasper said is high.
Alderman McCarthy said during discussion that this isn’t the first time Yehlen has disqualified Cornerstone. Two years ago, Yehlen disqualified the company after a project on Kinzie Street that was delayed. The Public Works and Services Committee voted to overturn Yehlen and the city staff’s decision.
The bids were brought to the council because of concerns over further delays on the projects.
Moving forward
The Three Mile Road project is a joint project with the Village of Caledonia and the city. City Administrator Jim Palenick said Village Administrator Tom Christensen said the village supports the city’s decision and the project should be awarded to the next lowest bidder, LaLonde Contractors.
McCarthy said that while LaLonde’s bid on the Three Mile Road project was approximately $18,000 higher than Cornerstone’s, he felt it was worthwhile.
“Given the risk associated with Cornerstone, I do believe the the $18,000 is worth any concerns over lack of completion,” said McCarthy.
Weidner expressed concern that holding the vote on the council floor was going to, “send a message about a company we want to see succeed.”
“We are affecting their livelihood,” she said. “It is something that we have to weigh, because in essence by going with the second-lowest bidder we are saying this company is not qualified.”
Alderman Shakoor said that given the number of outstanding, delayed projects Cornerstone still needs to finish, he felt the city needed to give the bids to other companies.
“I would really like to see local participation, but this thing has snowballed,” said Shakoor. “We need to give Cornerstone the opportunity to bid later — let them redeem themselves.”
