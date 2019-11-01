{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — In an effort to make the health care changes approved for 2020 more palatable for city employees, the city will contribute to employee health savings accounts at varying levels according to income.

On Sept. 30, the City Council approved a package of health care reforms for city employees and retirees which instituted high deductible plans for active employees.

Because there was a deadline of Oct. 1 to pass the reforms, the council asked city staff to come back with a proposal for distributing contributions to employees’ health savings accounts, or HSAs, so lower-income employees would receive more and employees at the higher end of the income scale would receive less.

The contribution schedule presented by City Administrator Jim Palenick and approved by the council is as follows:

For employees who earn less than $50,000:

  • Family: $2,000
  • Single: $1,250

For employees who earn $50,000-$70,000:

  • Family: $1,650
  • Single: $1,050

For employees who earn $70,000-$90,000:

  • Family:$1,300
  • Single: $800

For employees who earn $90,000-$110,000:

  • Family: $1,000
  • Single: $600

For those who earn $110,000-$140,000:

  • Family: $750
  • Single: $450

This schedule does not apply to water and wastewater utility employees. The Water and Wastewater Commissions on Tuesday approved adopting the city’s healthcare plan with an amendment to contribute $2,500 to all active employees’ HSAs.

Residential bonus

One part of the plan controversial among aldermen is a $500 bonus contribution for employees who live in the city.

Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District made a motion to strike the bonus for employees who were also residents which was seconded by Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District. Weidner suggested the $99,500 set aside for the bonus instead be distributed among the two lowest-paid tiers of employees.

According to numbers given by Assistant Finance Director Kathleen Fischer, about 48% of the employees earning less than $70,000 qualify for the residential bonus.

Coe stated that he did not believe it was fair to provide a bonus to residents because there are a lot of reasons why someone would choose to live in another community and he saw it as “pitting one employee group against another employee group.”

Other aldermen saw it not as a punitive move against non-residents but as recognition of those who live in the same community where they work.

“We want to reward those who choose to be here,” said Alderman John Tate II of the 3rd District.

Furthermore, if the city makes HSA contributions annually, it could be an incentive to bring people to live in Racine, though Palenick stated that that would depend on the city’s financial situation going into 2021.

Coe’s motion to strike the residential bonus was voted down, 7-4. Aldermen Coe, Weidner, Tracey Larrin and Carrie Glenn voted in favor of the motion; Aldermen Tate, Mollie Jones, Jen Levie, Maurice Horton, Trevor Jung, Natalia Taft and Melissa Lemke voted against it.

The final vote to approve the contribution schedule passed, 10-2. Coe and Glenn voted in opposition. Jones, Tate, Larrin, Levie, Weidner, Horton, Jung, Taft, Meekma and Lemke voted in favor.

