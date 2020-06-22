Council approves Safer Racine ordinance

RACINE — In a special meeting of the Racine City Council, the council voted to make regulations from the health department to prevent the spread of COVID-19 part of the city's ordinance.
After an hour-and-a-half of debate, the ordinance passed 9-5. Aldermen Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Jen Levie, Maurice Horton, Marcus West, Trevor Jung, Natalia Taft and Jason Meekma voted in favor. Aldermen Jeff Coe, Edwin Santiago, Jeffrey Peterson, Carrie Glenn and Henry Perez voted in opposition.
Supporters, including Council President John Tate II, argued that public health policy should not be political and that the ordinance would authorize Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox, who is not an elected official, to make such decisions, "based solely on the data and the science and what best serves the health of our community."
Alderman Jason Meekma of the 14th District argued the city had already shown its commitment to supporting small businesses when it created the small business loans and grants that distributed $900,000 and that it had an obligation to protect public health.
"We need to recognize that we didn’t ask for this virus but we still have to deal with this virus," said Meekma. "It is not over even if we are over it."
Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District stated that he struggled with how to vote. He pointed to events that moved out of the city and the lost opportunities for business owners in the City of Racine but emphasized that he also took the pandemic seriously.
"I know more than anyone else that COVID-19 is no joke. I had it," said Coe. "We trusted our businesses to operate in our city. We have to trust our business owners to keep their customers safe."
Several of the opponents of the ordinance said that people are taking the pandemic seriously, including businesses. Alderman Carrie Glenn called the ordinance a "power grab" and said the city should, "trust that (the public) will show they will do the right thing."
Back and forth
Ever since the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order on May 13, the city with the city's health department has been working to keep certain restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Shortly after the statewide restrictions were struck down, Racine's Health Department implemented its own Safer at Home order. Once Safer at home expired at 8 a.m. on May 26, Forward Racine was implemented, which maintained restrictions on gatherings and businesses but also set benchmarks for loosening said restrictions.
David Yandel, the owner of Harbor Park CrossFit, 3801 Blue River Ave., filed a lawsuit against the city and Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox on May 21, alleging the restrictions were affecting his business. Yandel’s lawsuit said that the City’s Safer at Home order will “lead to the likely closure of the business” due to “significant loss of revenue and loss of customers due to the Racine order” and asked the court to find it, “unlawful, invalid and unenforceable.”
On Friday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon Fredrickson issued a temporary injunction order halting the city's COVID-19 restrictions while the suit works its way through the court system. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for this Friday.
During the discussion, Alderman Jeffrey Peterson said he didn't see why the ordinance had to be rushed in and that he preferred to wait until the court's decision. Alderman Melissa Lemke argued that waiting for a final outcome for the lawsuit could take months.
One difference between Forward Racine and Safer Racine is that Safer Racine does not include the Villages of Elmwood Park or Wind Point. That is because Forward Racine was implemented by the health department while Safer Racine, since it is city ordinance, only applies to the City of Racine.
June 30
According to the timeline laid out in the ordinance, Bowersox is scheduled to evaluate the data by June 30 and update the restrictions accordingly. According to the latest numbers published by city health department, there are currently 312 active cases within that jurisdiction. Safer Racine showed that as of Monday, the city had met all the criteria for loosening restrictions.
Bowersox said the June 30 date was chosen because the health department would have the results from the community testing site at Horlick High School and at Racine long-term care facilities. She said her health department should receive those results later this week.
Carey Norris, aka DJ Mr. 262, emcees at the Juneteenth Rally
Battle Mode and a U.S. flag bandanna-mask
"I'm Black I'm Proud" Juneteenth 2020 tees
Masks at Juneteenth
Caron Butler fist up
Wisconsin NAACP Criminal Justice Chairman Corey Prince addresses the crowd
"I stand with Black Lives Matter" at allies' rally
"Black Lives Matter" / "No Justice No Peace"
Alderman John Tate II addresses allies' rally
Signs call for change at allies' rally
Signs call for change at allies' rally
Black Lives Matter tee
On his shoulders
On his shoulders
Black Lives Matter at allies' rally
Marching for justice
Marching for justice, led by Carl Fields
Black Americans rally reaches 14th St. and Wisconsin Ave.
Marching
Marching
BLM and Hands Up Don't Shoot
Young ones marching
Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church shows solidarity
Cheering on marchers
Marching toward Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Marching with fists raised
All ages marching
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
Alfonso Gardner, of Racine, shows off his "Make America Obama Again" hat
Sakinah Abdullah, of Racine, wears a shirt honoring her parents, the Sabirs, who helped bring Juneteenth to Racine
Fist up in a Darth Vader tee
Kameron West passes out water
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Juneteenth power
In the crowd
Tiwan Strong sings "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Tiwan Strong sings "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Boys in Black Lives Matter tees
Posing after the rally
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.