Council approves Safer Racine ordinance

"I know more than anyone else that COVID-19 is no joke. I had it," said Coe. "We trusted our businesses to operate in our city. We have to trust our business owners to keep their customers safe."

Several of the opponents of the ordinance said that people are taking the pandemic seriously, including businesses. Alderman Carrie Glenn called the ordinance a "power grab" and said the city should, "trust that (the public) will show they will do the right thing."

Back and forth

Ever since the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order on May 13, the city with the city's health department has been working to keep certain restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Shortly after the statewide restrictions were struck down, Racine's Health Department implemented its own Safer at Home order. Once Safer at home expired at 8 a.m. on May 26, Forward Racine was implemented, which maintained restrictions on gatherings and businesses but also set benchmarks for loosening said restrictions.