Could the state Elections Commission be eliminated? Some conservatives want it to be

Asked Monday on calls for the WEC to be dismantled, Wolfe said she didn’t believe it would be “appropriate” to comment on that possibility.

History

The WEC was created by Republican legislation in 2015.

For much of state history, Wisconsin’s elections were headed by a state official: the Secretary of State.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That changed in 1974, when the role of leading statewide elections was given to the legal counsel of the “Elections Board,” which was created that year.

Then, in 2007, the Government Accountability Board was created; it was responsible for enforcing elections, ethics and campaign finance laws. At that time, the top elections official in the state became the chief counsel for the GAB. But in 2016, after then-Gov. Walker signed a bill authored by Republican state Rep. Dean Knudson — who is now an appointed WEC commissioner — the GAB was split into two entities: the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.