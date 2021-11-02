Could the state Elections Commission be eliminated? Some conservatives want it to be

Could the Wisconsin Elections Commission be eliminated? The answer is yes. But that’s not likely to happen anytime soon, and it would possibly take a constitutional amendment for such a change.
There’s also not much support for that.
Some conservatives have called for the WEC, formed just six years ago, to be dismantled. But those asking for change largely have just wanted a changing of the guard — not for the actual, legal structure of the commission to be undone.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, for example, called for “mass resignations at WEC” after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office brought forward allegations of election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home on Thursday. The commission has thus far maintained it did no wrong and broke no laws, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice has so far not taken up Sheriff Christopher Schmaling’s call for a statewide investigation.
None of the six appointed commissioners, three Republicans and three Democrats, have resigned in the past week, nor has Administrator Meagan Wolfe, who was unanimously confirmed to her post by the Republican-controlled state Senate in 2019.
Leading the call to abolish the WEC and to have Wisconsin’s elections efforts led by an elected official is the Institute for Reforming Government, a conservative think tank led by former Republican staffers and founded three years ago in Madison. The IRG is connected to former Gov. Scott Walker, having paid his consulting firm $164,000 two years ago.
“The Commission should be scrapped,” Chris Reader, IRG executive vice president, said in an email to The Journal Times Thursday, hours after Schmaling’s news conference on allegations of election fraud concluded. The unsolicited, emailed quote was identical to statements Reader has made previously. “It’s time to abolish WEC and transfer elections administration to an elected official that is accountable to voters. It’s time to give power back to the people to restore confidence in elections among Wisconsin residents.”
To say voters have no influence on the WEC is a bit of a red herring: the Commission is comprised of appointees who are appointed by elected officials, who of course are accountable to voters.
Asked Monday on calls for the WEC to be dismantled, Wolfe said she didn’t believe it would be “appropriate” to comment on that possibility.
History
The WEC was created by Republican legislation in 2015.
For much of state history, Wisconsin’s elections were headed by a state official: the Secretary of State.
That changed in 1974, when the role of leading statewide elections was given to the legal counsel of the “Elections Board,” which was created that year.
Then, in 2007, the Government Accountability Board was created; it was responsible for enforcing elections, ethics and campaign finance laws. At that time, the top elections official in the state became the chief counsel for the GAB. But in 2016, after then-Gov. Walker signed a bill authored by Republican state Rep. Dean Knudson — who is now an appointed WEC commissioner — the GAB was split into two entities: the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.
(The dismantling of the GAB sparked a bit of a scandal. The GAB had been investigating Walker and his associates for alleged theft and misconduct in office when Walker had been Milwaukee County executive. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and other Republicans said in 2015 that those investigations were a factor in legislative Republicans wanting to take apart the GAB; several former GAB employees in 2017 were accused by then-Attorney General Brad Schimel of contempt of court for failing to follow court secrecy orders.)
To create a new statewide elected position, “I’m not quite sure the Legislature could do that without amending the Constitution,” Joseph Kreye, chief counsel for the Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau, said in an interview Monday.
Kreye noted that the role could be given back to Wisconsin’s secretary of state, a position that has seen its powers drastically limited in recent decades. More than 30 other states, including Georgia and Michigan, have the role of chief elections official fall underneath the secretary of state’s responsibilities.
Giving the powers of the WEC administrator to an already existing position, such as the secretary of state, would be easier (in a legislative sense) than creating an elected position since no constitutional amendments would be necessary.
Secretary of state
The secretary of state’s powers in Wisconsin have repeatedly been weakened over the past half-century, and that weakening has sped up in the last decade.
In 2013, Republicans removed the Secretary of State’s power to delay new laws before they go into effect.
In 2015, Doug La Follette, a Democrat who has been Wisconsin’s secretary of state off-and-on since 1974, sued Walker over the cuts.
La Follette was angry over how the budget passed that year cut his office’s budget in half, giving powers to the governor’s Department of Administration, and the secretary of state’s office was moved into a smaller space in the state Capitol’s basement. La Follette lost the suit; the cuts remain in effect.
The MacIver Institute, another Wisconsin conservative think tank, in 2015 called for getting rid of the position of secretary of state entirely.
Wisconsin has had a secretary of state since achieving statehood in 1848. Getting rid of the position would require an amendment to the state Constitution.
The results are in ... here are 2021 Best of Racine County winners
You voted, and we listened! Congrats to all of the winners and hometown favorites in each category!