Congress divided on war powers resolution; Steil votes against, Moore votes in favor

Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore, a Racine native who represents the 4th District in the Milwaukee area, voted in favor of the resolution.

Moore said that when Trump ordered a strike killing Soleimani it threatened “to cascade the United States into an ill-advised, non-authorized war with Iran and is already setting into motion a series of disastrous unintended consequences for American security and interests in the Middle East.”

“The President trashed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which Iran was following and that put in place the first real restraints on Iran’s nuclear program,” Moore said in a statement. “The world and America were safer under the JCPOA framework period, enter Trump and now we see Iranian rockets firing, U.S. forces being pushed out of Iraq and alliances strained as we all await further retaliations.

Resolution in Senate

The U.S. Senate will likely be taking up a similar resolution, which Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin favors.

Baldwin plans to cosponsor a resolution authored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, that she hopes will generate a debate and vote regarding military action against Iran.