City's public health administrator requests some changes to mask ordinance

At the moment, the city's mask ordinance is set to expire in June, but can be shortened, lengthened or amended by a majority vote of the City Council.

“With the elimination of the statewide mask order, it is important that we clarify our local ordinance to keep consistent rules in place to protect the health of our residents," Bowersox said in a statement. "In particular, the main clarification makes clear that face coverings are required in schools. With schools now open and recent evidence that shows that new strains of COVID‐19 may be more infectious to the school-age population, we must make sure we keep our kids safe and masks remain one of the most effective tools to do that."

Mayor Cory Mason said he supports Bowersox's suggestions. In a statement, he said: "While we are encouraged by the number of people getting vaccinated, we are seeing an increase in the number of new cases and new COVID variants. It is imperative that we do not let our guard down to (sic) soon, and that is why these important updates are being proposed."