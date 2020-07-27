City's mask mandate goes into effect today

Racine Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox told The Journal Times that a shield would not count as a face covering because it offers eye protection but not respiratory protection.

The ordinance only applies to public spaces, both indoor and outdoor, that are open to either customers or public visitors. Private residences, private offices or workspaces do not fall under the ordinance.

During the City Council discussion, City Attorney Scott Letteney gave the example that when he is alone in his office, he would not need to wear a mask. The same could be said of people who are at their desks or workspaces that at are at least 6 feet from others.

However, if that person were to leave their desk or office and pass through shared spaces, such as hallways, cafeterias, or if they were to pass within 6 feet of another person’s workspace, they would need to put on a mask. Employees who are not able to maintain 6 feet of distance at their desks or workspaces would need to wear a face covering.

Patrons at bars and restaurants would be exempt if they were in the midst of eating or drinking, though they must maintain a distance of 6 feet between themselves and anyone not from their household.