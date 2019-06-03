RACINE — More than a dozen people provided feedback on proposed 2020 city street projects at a May 28 Public Works and Services Committee meeting.
John Rooney and Tom Eeg, city public works assistant commissioners, as well as committee members were present to answer questions and receive feedback on the projects from property owners, who were notified in advance of the meeting.
Those who were unable to attend may submit their feedback in writing to the Public Works Department by the end of day Friday.
The proposed projects are:
- Monroe Avenue from 12th Street to 19th Street. In addition to repaving, the project would include sewer and water lateral work.
- Savoy Circle from the cul-de-sac to Cecelia Park Drive.
- Howard Street from Westwood Drive to the cul-de-sac.
- The alley from Mohr Avenue to Carmel Avenue and Graham Street to Chicago Street.
- Chatham Street from Lombard Avenue to the dead end.
- North Wisconsin Street from the cul-de-sac to Carlton Drive
- The alley from North Street to Shoreland Drive and 1st Avenue to LaSalle Street.
