City staff give update on addressing disparities and inequity in city, focus remains on housing

One avenue for that goal is through the Racine Financial Empowerment Center, which Selkowe said is scheduled to launch this December. Last month, the City Council approved allocated up to $115,000 in community development block grant funds for Housing Resources Inc. to launch the Financial Empowerment Center. Those funds will trigger a $150,000 match from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund.

Selkowe said Housing Resources is about to hire its first two counselors who will help residents understand how credits scores work and what they can do to improve theirs. About 27% of residents have sub-prime credit, which impedes their ability to not only purchase homes, vehicles or start businesses One goal of the program is to prepare more residents for home ownership but another is just help more residents achieve greater financial security.

Another avenue is the land banking program in partnership with the county. There are approximately 800 properties within the city in foreclosure or eligible for foreclosure due to tax delinquency. Selkowe said the city and the new county treasurer, Jeff Latus, are undergoing discussions about the land banking program going forward. Mayor Cory Mason said there will be an update on the program during the 2021 budget discussion.