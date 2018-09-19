RACINE — As the city and community continue to mourn the unexpected death of Alderman Ray DeHahn, the city is taking steps to fill his seat representing the 7th District.
DeHahn devoted more than 40 years of his life to public service, including 16 terms on the Racine County Board of Supervisors. When he died on Sept. 6 he was the sitting alderman for the 7th District on the city's north side.
On Tuesday, the City Council memorialized DeHahn, whose empty desk held a bouquet of white lillies.
"We still mourn the loss of Alderman DeHahn and are in many ways still in disbelief that he is no longer with us," said Mayor Cory Mason in a press release. "However, President (Jason) Meekma (14th District) and I have sought counsel with the City Attorney (Scott Leteny), and recognize that we need to begin a process to make sure the people of the 7th district have representation."
DeHahn's term runs until the spring election in April, 2019. Citing Wisconsin Statute 17.23(1)(a), the City Council will chose the person to fill DeHahn's seat until the end of his term.
“It is important that we stay consistent with past practice when we need to fill a vacant seat," Meekma said. "With that said, we are usually filling the seat of someone who is choosing to retire. We lost an excellent public servant and an even better man in Ray DeHahn with his passing."
Applicants must live in the 7th District and submit their letters of interest and resumes to the city clerk's office by Oct. 31. The Committee of the Whole will meet to interview applicants on Nov. 13 and make a recommendation to the City Council. The City Council will then vote on which, if any, applicant to appoint to the 7th District seat.
"The Common Council will do our due diligence to make sure that whomever we appoint is well qualified to follow in Ray’s footsteps,” Meekma said.
Mason made it clear that although the city is looking for a new 7th District alderman, DeHahn won't soon be forgotten.
"But make no mistake about, while we need to fill Ray’s seat, there is no replacing Ray DeHahn,” he said.
