RACINE — The City of Racine has scheduled five meetings for those interested in following and giving input on the redesign of Downtown and Monument Square.

In May, the City Council approved hiring Madison-based Toole Design Group with a budget of $200,000 to redesign Downtown’s parking, traffic and Monument Square.

As part of the process, the city and Downtown Racine Corporation have scheduled the meetings to give the general public updates on the project and an opportunity to provide feedback.

All meetings are scheduled to be held at The Johnson Building, 555 Main St., in Rooms C and D which off the south entrance to the building on Sam Johnson Parkway.

Meeting schedules and descriptions:

Monday, July 8, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Workshop: Values and Issues

Everyone’s invited to this workshop to identify top Downtown values and major issues to resolve.

Tuesday, July 9, 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: Interactive Design Session #1

Help steer the design of streets, the Monument Square, and our parking system with the designers and planners.

Thursday, July 11, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Presentation: Project Understanding and Validation

Consultants will want to hear from the public in order to have a clear project understanding.

Tuesday, July 30, 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: Interactive Design Session #2

The last design conversation before the final presentation.

Thursday, August 1, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Presentation: Final Project Designs and Outcomes

The final presentation of ideas and designs for streets, Monument Square, and the parking system.

