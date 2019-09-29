RACINE — The process of moving the cost of maintaining fire hydrants to a fee instead of being paid with property taxes has become more complicated than expected and could give some of the Racine Water Utility’s largest customers whiplash in 2020.
When the Water Utility applied to move the cost of fire protection from the city’s tax levy to a fee-based system, the Public Service Commission took issue with its system of charging areas outside of Racine 25% more.
At a meeting on Sept. 23, Keith Haas, water and wastewater general manager, explained to both commissions that since 1943 the city’s Water Utility has been allowed by the Public Service Commission to charge areas outside the city 25% more for fire protection. That extra cost is to cover the cost of operating the additional pump stations and water mains required to deliver water outside the city limits.
For now, the PSC has approved moving the fire hydrant costs to a fee system as long as the fees are only based on water usage and do not include the additional 25% for non-Racine customers.
The utility plans to prove the 25% is financially justified, but it may not receive a ruling from the PSC until February or March at the earliest.
In order to have the fees in place by Jan. 1, the utility has submitted a request to implement the new system, which was approved by the Water and Wastewater Commissions and the Finance and Personnel Committee on Sept. 23. It is scheduled to go before the City Council at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
If the utility does prove that it is 25% more costly to deliver fire protection service outside the city, Haas said they would implement a revised fee schedule.
The change will not make a big difference to 90% of the utilities customers in the city — for a single-family household, it will mean the difference between $13 and $15 per quarter. When the bills will first roll out, City of Racine families’ fire protection portion of the bill will be approximately $15; if the Water Utility succeeds in justifying charging outlying areas 25% more, that portion of the bill will go down to approximately $13.
But the impact is more stark for major water customers, such as industry. Even for residential customers outside the city, the change could be noticeable, though those exact numbers are unknown at this point.
You have free articles remaining.
Wastewater rate reductions
Both the Water and Wastewater Commissions approved the proposed 2020 budgets for those utilities. The budgets are scheduled to go on to the City Council for final approval as part of the 2020 budget process.
Wastewater rates are projected to be reduced by 2.7% in the City of Racine, Elmwood Park and North Bay. The amount the utility will request from Mount Pleasant, Caledonia and Sturtevant will go down 6.9% in certain areas of the municipalities and by 5.6% in some areas of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia. Those municipalities set the prices charged to customers so that does not necessarily mean those customers will see that significant of a decrease.
The household hazardous waste fee, which pays for the collection and disposal of such waste, is projected to go down from $4.40 to $3. That dollar amount has increased since 2016, but now that the Wastewater Utility has a reserve balance of $205,750, the commission approved lowering the rate. The program has also received grants over the years, which has contributed to the reserve remaining high.
Haas said the parking lot at 6200 21st St., where hazardous waste is collected, is also in need of repair, which Haas estimated could cost around $100,000. Some of the reserve balance could go towards that project.
The budgets passed by the commissions include employee health benefit budgets that Haas said are based on the utilities maintaining their current health plans, but nothing in the budgets specifies what those health plans would look like.
The commissions will make a final decision on the utilities’ 2020 health benefits after the City Council makes a final decision on the city’s benefits.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
All this moving around of "cash", taxpayers cash! The audacity of the powers that be to think that "Oh, its just a wee amount and will go unnoticed". Really? Give me a break. All of this shifting to water bill is just making the taxes LOOK less. Really? Racine is delusional and thinks the people have stupid written on their foreheads.
The fallout from shared revenue cuts from the Republicans. And they still wont fix the roads. Priceless!
Racine City of Fees. Actually the City has a good game going in that the Water Utility is a cash cow for the City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.