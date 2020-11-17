City offers free parking on certain days to help out Downtown

RACINE — The city will be offering limited free street parking Downtown between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The free street parking will be offered on four days: Nov. 27, Dec. 5, 12, and 19.
Alderman Jeff Coe made the motion and said it would act as a goodwill gesture from the city during the holidays.
In addition, it may help Downtown businesses who have struggled in the pandemic economy.
The caveat
The free parking comes with a caveat: the time limits still apply. That is, 2-hour parking is still 2-hour parking.
Alderman Natalia Taft said she heard from business owners that, in the past, people have taken advantage of free parking to come and stay all day, which is not good for business.
Also, people who cannot find parking may end up leaving.
In the past, the city has enforced the time limits and will do so again this year.
Loss of revenue
While free parking might sound like a good idea, there was a downside in the estimated $5,000 potential lost revenue.
City Council President John Tate II, District 3’s alderman, was the only member to vote against the measure.
Tate said the city would be forgoing an estimated $5,000 without evidence that parking meters were a deterrent to people going Downtown to shop or dine. Tate reminded the Council that a similar measure was made recently and did not make it out of committee.
Alderman Trevor Jung, however, noted there was a distinction to be made in the first effort to have free parking Downtown. In that case, it was not a limited offer with a definite end date. Coe’s amendment covered just four days over the holidays.
The City Council voted 12-1 in favor of the budget amendment.
