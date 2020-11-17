City offers free parking on certain days to help out Downtown

RACINE — The city will be offering limited free street parking Downtown between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The free street parking will be offered on four days: Nov. 27, Dec. 5, 12, and 19.

Alderman Jeff Coe made the motion and said it would act as a goodwill gesture from the city during the holidays.

In addition, it may help Downtown businesses who have struggled in the pandemic economy.

The caveat

The free parking comes with a caveat: the time limits still apply. That is, 2-hour parking is still 2-hour parking.

Alderman Natalia Taft said she heard from business owners that, in the past, people have taken advantage of free parking to come and stay all day, which is not good for business.

Also, people who cannot find parking may end up leaving.

In the past, the city has enforced the time limits and will do so again this year.

Loss of revenue

While free parking might sound like a good idea, there was a downside in the estimated $5,000 potential lost revenue.