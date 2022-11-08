 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Racine votes in favor of both overturning Wisconsin's abortion ban and legalizing marijuana

RACINE — Two non-binding referendums on the ballots for voters in the City of Racine, one for the legalization of marijuana and the other for overturning the state's anti-abortion law, have passed.

“Should marijuana be legalized for adult-use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?” received 16,229 "Yes" votes vs. 5,130 "No" votes, according to unofficial results published by Racine County Tuesday night.

Also on Tuesday, the State of Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana; four other states were considering it via ballot measures.

In Racine, the referendum question “Should Wisconsin Statutes section 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, be repealed to ensure legal access to abortion care?” received 15,098 "Yes" votes vs. 6,086 "No" votes.

Neither referendum has any real effect, but are a way to show the levels of community support on these two issues.

 

Reporter - Photographer

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.

