RACINE — The preliminary list of street projects for 2020 was approved at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, though it’s just the beginning of the process.
Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen said Tuesday’s decision will kick off the design, engineering and budgeting process for the proposed project.
By late spring, his department plans to provide affected homeowners an estimate of their shared cost for the construction and hold a series of meetings to receive feedback from the public.
The list includes:
- Chatham Street from Lombard Avenue to the dead end.
- Monroe Avenue from 20th Street to 19th Street.
- North Wisconsin Street from the cul-de-sac to Carlton Drive.
- Savoy Circle from the cul-de-sac to Cecelia Park Drive.
- Howard Street from Westwood Drive to the cul-de-sac.
- Howland Avenue from Roe Avenue to West 6th Street.
- Lake Avenue from 12th Street to 11th Street.
- Library Drive from the cul-de-sac to 6th Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.