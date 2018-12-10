Try 1 month for 99¢
Road construction
Buy Now
FILE PHOTO BY GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The preliminary list of street projects for 2020 was approved at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, though it’s just the beginning of the process.

Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen said Tuesday’s decision will kick off the design, engineering and budgeting process for the proposed project.

By late spring, his department plans to provide affected homeowners an estimate of their shared cost for the construction and hold a series of meetings to receive feedback from the public.

The list includes:

  • Chatham Street from Lombard Avenue to the dead end.
  • Monroe Avenue from 20th Street to 19th Street.
  • North Wisconsin Street from the cul-de-sac to Carlton Drive.
  • Savoy Circle from the cul-de-sac to Cecelia Park Drive.
  • Howard Street from Westwood Drive to the cul-de-sac.
  • Howland Avenue from Roe Avenue to West 6th Street.
  • Lake Avenue from 12th Street to 11th Street.
  • Library Drive from the cul-de-sac to 6th Street.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments