City of Racine ‘reviewing the process’ following questions of illegality surrounding John Tate II hire

RACINE — The City of Racine’s plan to hire City Council President John Tate II as the city’s first-ever violence prevention manager may not have been carried out legally, two former aldermen are alleging. The city attorney’s office says it is now reviewing whether state law was followed.

It is not uncommon for a municipal government to hire an elected official, but there are state laws and codes that aim to limit and in some cases outright ban such hires. Two former Racine aldermen are referencing those laws amid questions about the way in which Tate was hired.

“Should a sitting official take a position working for the municipality that they voted to create?” David Maack, who was a city alderman from 2001-2011, said in a phone interview Thursday night. “From an appearance standpoint, it raises questions … Those questions I think need to be answered.”

In a statement Friday, City Clerk Tara McMenamin said: “The City Attorney’s Office is reviewing the process followed to create and fill the grant-funded violence interruption coordinator function. The hiring of an elected official by their municipality is not unique.”

Asked for comment Friday, Tate, a career social worker who previously led the state Parole Commission, said in a text to a reporter: “In my experience, it (the hiring process) was no different than any other civil service panel that I’ve participated in or run. Apply, pass the initial screening, conduct an interview with a panel of subject matter experts, they evaluate and score, and a hiring decision is made.”

Legality questioned

Two former aldermen — Maack and CJ Rouse — have been among those questioning the hiring process, citing two state statutes and the state code of ethics.

“There are questions of whether it’s ethical or legal for an alderman to take a position you created and voted on,” Rouse, who resigned in August for health reasons 16 months after being elected, said in a phone interview Thursday night.

Maack and Rouse both pointed to a briefing, which appears on the nonpartisan League of Wisconsin Municipalities website, that says, “A governing body member should resign prior to applying for any paid employment position with his or her municipality,” citing the state code of ethics for elected officials.

Tate said he plans to resign from the City Council, but has not resigned yet and does not plan to for several weeks.

“I will resign as council president and alder before my start date as violence prevention manager on Nov. 14, 2022,” he said in a statement Thursday. “The Third District deserves representation and council deserves steady leadership, which is why I will not be stepping down prior to the passage of the 2023 budget.”

According to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, “To avoid committing a Class I felony, a governing body member should resign before applying — informally or formally — for a position with their municipality that pays more than $15,000 in a calendar year.” This is because, according to LWM, “submission of an application for such employment may constitute ‘negotiating’ or ‘bidding’ for a contract” in a way that could violate a state law that bans elected officials from entering into a private contract when the official is involved “in the making of” that same contract.

Asked if her office was looking at the situation, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in an email Friday morning, “Nothing has been referred to me yet by any police agency.”

Another state law says that local elected officials are not “eligible for any office or position” that was created during the term the elected official is currently serving. Tate was most recently re-elected to the City Council in April 2020, and the job he is being hired for was approved by vote of the City Council on July 19, 2022.

When Rouse heard about Tate being hired as violence prevention manager, Rouse said, “It immediately made me think of how, when an alderman has to vote on a salary raise for aldermen, it (the raise) can’t take effect until the next term … How can you vote on something and then benefit from it?”

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities declined to comment or to make one of its subject-matter experts available for an interview. A spokesperson said it is the league’s policy to not comment directly on situations involving member municipalities. The spokesperson did point to the briefing on its website (lwm-info.org/1048) referenced by Rouse and Maack.

Questions

HIRING PROCESS: The position was posted publicly. Applications opened on Sept. 8 and closed at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 22, according to GovernmentJobs.com and a job description provided to The Journal Times by the city.

“It was advertised like (other) city positions we recruit for,” McMenamin said in an email Friday.

Mayor Cory Mason said that Tate was hired after being interviewed by a panel that included “Racine’s police chief, the public health director, a national expert on violence prevention and the city administrator,” WISN-TV reported.

There ended up being 20 applicants for the position, three of whom were interviewed by the panel, McMenamin said. The other two interviewed were Cynthia S. Vargas of Zion, Illinois, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate who currently works as the victim specialist for the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office; and Ramon Candelaria, the current associate executive director of the Racine-based nonprofit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

PAY: That job posting listed a salary range of $78,520-$101,004.80 (equal to $37.75-$48.56 per hour).

Median household income in the City of Racine was $44,346 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census.

Funding for the position is not coming directly out of local taxpayer funds but rather from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion spending package through which the City of Racine received approximately $47 million. In July, the City Council approved allocating nearly $800,000 in ARPA funds to a variety of violence prevention projects.

Among the projects listed was the allocation of $150,000 for a limited-time employment “violence interruption coordinator” who would “help facilitate the process of creating a Racine version of a ‘Blueprint for Peace.’” Also in the allocation was another $100,000 for “a Racine version Blueprint for Peace initiative” modeled after a program of the same name already in place in Milwaukee.

The first year’s budget for the Office of Violence Prevention is $250,000, McMenamin said.

The 2023 budget makes no mention of the Office of Violence Prevention or violence prevention manager, although the total budget for salaries within the Public Health Department is due to increase from $1,270,894 in 2022 to $1,449,536 in 2023.

BOSS: The director of the City of Racine’s Public Health Department, a role currently filled by Dottie-Kay Bowersox, would oversee the Office of Violence Prevention.

Acceptance Here is (part of) what John Tate II said in a lengthy statement Thursday regarding his acceptance of the offer to become the City of Racine’s first violence prevention manager: “For the past six years, I have served the Third district of the City of Racine as alder, and for the past three years I have led the Common Council as president. During that time, I have navigated challenges big and small, ranging from assisting residents with garbage collection and alley repairs to governing through a once-in-a-century pandemic and the subsequent recovery. Now, we face a crisis of violence, specifically gun violence, in the City of Racine. As Alder, I have called for comprehensive responses to all of the challenges we have faced, which require both proactive and preventative efforts as well as reactive and mitigating efforts. Our response to the rising violence should be no different. That is why I am excited to accept the position of Violence Prevention Manager with the City of Racine. “This announcement is bittersweet as it has been an honor and privilege to represent the people of the Third District and lead the Common Council. However, Racine is my home and when our community is suffering as it has been with the violence seen this past year, I am called to serve in a different, necessary capacity.”

From elected to hired

This is the second instance in less than two years of a Racine City Council member not resigning before accepting a job to work for the city. In August 2021, then-Alderman Trevor Jung was hired to become the city’s transit manager; Michael Maierle, who had been transit manager since 2015, was in the process of retiring at the time.

Questions regarding the ethics and legality of hiring a current elected official to work for the city were not raised nearly as loudly when Jung was hired as they are now being raised regarding Tate. Jung declined to comment on the record for this story.

These kinds of hires, of elected officials joining the staff of their municipality, are not uncommon. In Milwaukee, two high-level officials — the leader of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention, Ashanti Hamilton, and Budget Director Nik Kovac — were both aldermen when they were hired by Mayor Cavalier Johnson in April and August, respectively, to work for the city.

Maack noted that his concerns have nothing to do with whether Jung or Tate would be good fits for their positions.

“It’s not whether they’re qualified for the job,” Maack said. “It’s about transparency, and it’s about making sure everything was done above board.”

From one to another

On Monday, near the conclusion of a City Council meeting, Mason asked Tate if he had any announcements to make. Tate said he did not.

It was not clear to the public what Mason was alluding to for almost another 48 hours.

The week prior, it had been reported that Tate was being hired by the City of Madison to be its first-ever police monitor. But on Tuesday, after Mason’s and Tate’s announcement-less exchange, a City of Madison official said that Tate was actually not going to take the position in the state capital and instead was going to be hired by Racine. It was not disclosed what that position would be.

On Wednesday, the city announced that Tate was being hired to be the city’s first-ever violence prevention manager. The announcement came just two days after Mason said in his 2023 budget address that he would be creating an Office of Violence Prevention with the intent of bringing a public health perspective to crime response.