City of Racine: Public weighs in on Police & Fire Commission changes, Fire Dept. reductions and utility costs

Letter 3

Joshua White submitted a comment expressing concern about cuts to the Racine Fire Department who, due to budget constraints, has reduced the number of paramedics on ambulance crews from three paramedics to two.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

White told the committee he was a burn victim in 2019 as a result of a house fire. He said the fire department was able to respond immediately and take him to the burn center in Milwaukee — saving his life.

“I am supportive and thankful for all my/our heroes who put their lives on the line every day duty calls — whether it’s a car accident or my fire,” White said.

RFD Chief Steve Hansen responded and confirmed the changes would mean more on-duty resources would have to be sent to each fire.

“These burn victims — and having been a paramedic for a number of years I witnessed this myself — it takes a lot of resources to deal with burn victims,” Hansen said.

Hansen said at least two ambulances would have to be dispatched to every fire to ensure there are sufficient paramedics to treat and transfer burn victims so that no firefighters have to be pulled from fighting the fire.

All RFD personnel are cross-trained in both firefighting and as paramedics.