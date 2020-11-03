City of Racine: Public weighs in on Police & Fire Commission changes, Fire Dept. reductions and utility costs

RACINE — The city’s budget process affords the public an opportunity to have their voices heard, even in a pandemic.
Four letters were submitted to the Committee of the Whole on Monday, Oct. 26 that were then read into the record.
Letter 1
Richard LaHue submitted a comment that was short and to the point: “Fully fund the police and fire department for all our benefit.”
Letter 2
Ernest Ni’a wrote in support of an independent Police and Fire Commission.
As was previously announced, the city is moving the staffing of the PFC from the police department to the HR department. The PFC is in charge of the hiring, firing, and discipline of police officers, which are essentially HR functions
The 2020 budget created a new HR position to take on the police and fire department HR function.
And the 2021 budget provides funding to conduct independent investigations into citizen complaints about the police department.
“By doing this, it creates an atmosphere of collaboration and accountability to the community,” Ni’a wrote. “This has not been done in the past.”
Ni’a, who serves on the Racine Police Reform Task Force, said serving on the committee has helped him and others to see opportunities for enhancing public and community relationships.
He told the committee that he was opposed to what is being referred to as defunding the police, which has a punitive connotation.
Instead, he promoted the reallocation of funds that results in positive and effective public safety, a measured he learned through researching what other municipalities and cities were doing in their communities.
In addressing the issue of the PFC, Ni’a noted Wisconsin statute gives the PFC the responsibility of overseeing concerns raised by the public.
He concluded by voicing support for the money being allocated to the HR department and the independent operation of the PFC in order for its members to carry out their function of citizen oversight and to act as a public liaison.
“Again, this is not to punish or take away any funds from the police department,” he said. “Rather, to be proactive in preventing a Minneapolis, Louisville, Ferguson, or Kenosha.”
In summation, he praised the work being done by the RPD whose officers are mostly hardworking and caring enforcers of the law, he said. He added through proper administration, appropriate disciplinary action, and training the department will improve.
Letter 3
Joshua White submitted a comment expressing concern about cuts to the Racine Fire Department who, due to budget constraints, has reduced the number of paramedics on ambulance crews from three paramedics to two.
White told the committee he was a burn victim in 2019 as a result of a house fire. He said the fire department was able to respond immediately and take him to the burn center in Milwaukee — saving his life.
“I am supportive and thankful for all my/our heroes who put their lives on the line every day duty calls — whether it’s a car accident or my fire,” White said.
RFD Chief Steve Hansen responded and confirmed the changes would mean more on-duty resources would have to be sent to each fire.
“These burn victims — and having been a paramedic for a number of years I witnessed this myself — it takes a lot of resources to deal with burn victims,” Hansen said.
Hansen said at least two ambulances would have to be dispatched to every fire to ensure there are sufficient paramedics to treat and transfer burn victims so that no firefighters have to be pulled from fighting the fire.
All RFD personnel are cross-trained in both firefighting and as paramedics.
“If you start pulling those people back to go on the rescue squad, we may potentially have a bigger problem with the fire,” Hansen said.
Letter 4
The final letter was from Rose Bogosian, who expressed concern about the rising cost of utilities and property tax.
Bogosian quoted figures from the Census Bureau and argued that the net population of the city of Racine was decreasing while the net population of the county of Racine was increasing.
“It appears the combination of super high property taxes and large annual fee increases is causing major population losses in our city,” Bogosian said. “In a free country people can vote with their feet when deciding where to live, where to raise families, where to work, and where to locate their businesses.”
Bogosian continued by referencing the personnel cuts to public safety.
“In a budget that raises taxes and spending by millions of dollars and news reports of rising crime, all over the country, is it wise to cut so many positions from the police department?” Bogosian wondered.
Bill Bowers, director of City Development, was afforded the opportunity to respond. He said the department monitors property sales, and they have not seen vacancies at any higher rate than previously.
“Can it still be a municipality of choice for many people?” he asked. “It actually is.”
He explained there are quality of life issues and services provided by Racine that other municipalities do not provide that make Racine an attractive choice.
The 2021 budget adoption hearing is set for Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.
