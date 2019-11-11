City of Racine employee health premiums announced

RACINE — The city’s actuary has calculated the premiums for the 2020 health insurance plans. For retirees under 65, their premiums are higher than expected.

Since the 2020 premiums were set at 7.5%, they should fall somewhere halfway between the two health plans from last year, which were 5% and 10%. And for most employee groups, they are; the exception is the retirees under 65, whose premiums are not much lower than the 10% premiums from last year.

For 2019, active employees and retirees under 65 individuals had the option of a high-deductible plan with a lower premium of $35.59, or a low-deductible plan with a higher premium of $74.50. For active employees, the 2020 premium will be $51.13, which is less than halfway between last year’s premiums.

For pre-65 retirees, on an individual plan their premium for next year is $70.98, $3.52 less than the 2019 10% premium.

The same differences are shown with the family plan. Last year the lower premium was $93.95 and the higher was $196.69. For 2020, the active employees’ premium is $134.99 which is, again, less than halfway between last year’s premiums.

For the pre-65 retirees, it is $187.39, $9.30 less than the 2019 10% premium.