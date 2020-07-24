Racine automated public transit trial advances, 'Black Humanity Now' sign approved

RACINE — On Tuesday night, the City Council approved a city-wide mask ordinance that goes into effect Monday and mandates masks in most businesses and in public places, with limited exceptions. But that’s not all.
The City Council also approved:
- A street mural proposed by Scott Terry that would read, “BLACK HUMANITY NOW” on Wisconsin Avenue between the Law Enforcement Center and the Racine County Courthouse.
- The appointment of Assistance Finance Director Kathleen Fischer as interim City Administrator through Jan. 31, 2021.
- An advisory referendum for the Nov. 3 election asking if voters support a nonpartisan procedure for re-drawing legislative and congressional district maps.
- A collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Gateway Technical College to develop electric, automated public transit.
- A contract with RITE Academy for anti-bias training with the Racine Police Department.
Retirees’ health benefit claims disallowed
In addition, the Council voted to disallow the claims of 352 retirees regarding the changes to their health care benefits that the council approved last fall.
Alderman Jeffrey Peterson of the 6th District asked for a separate vote on the item. Peterson is a retired Racine firefighter but not one of the individuals who filed a claim.
“I was somebody that did contract negotiations and it’s pretty clear to me that it’s simple contract law and the city will lose in this eventually,” Peterson said.
The council voted to disallow the claims, 7 to 5. Aldermen Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Edwin Santiago, Trevor Jung, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted to disallow the claims. Aldermen Jen Levie, Jeffrey Peterson, Marcus West, Maurice Horton and Henry Perez voted against disallowing the claims. Alderman Mary Land abstained and Aldermen Jeff Coe and Carrie Glenn were not present.
Three groups of retirees from the City of Racine including retired firefighters, police officers and public-works employees filed the claims primarily over the changes to their premium payments, according to retired firefighter Mike George. George said there’s a clause in their contract that states the city can make changes to deductibles and co-pays, but whatever premium the employee paid when they retired is what they pay for life.
Some retirees retired when city employees were not required to pay any premiums, so they have not had to pay a premium in their retirement.
“And now they’re getting hit with the premiums,” George said.
George had told The Journal Times that if the city decided not to allow their claims, they could take the city to court. On Wednesday, George said he planned to meet with the group’s attorney to discuss next steps.
