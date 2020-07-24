Racine automated public transit trial advances, 'Black Humanity Now' sign approved

“I was somebody that did contract negotiations and it’s pretty clear to me that it’s simple contract law and the city will lose in this eventually,” Peterson said.

The council voted to disallow the claims, 7 to 5. Aldermen Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Edwin Santiago, Trevor Jung, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted to disallow the claims. Aldermen Jen Levie, Jeffrey Peterson, Marcus West, Maurice Horton and Henry Perez voted against disallowing the claims. Alderman Mary Land abstained and Aldermen Jeff Coe and Carrie Glenn were not present.

Three groups of retirees from the City of Racine including retired firefighters, police officers and public-works employees filed the claims primarily over the changes to their premium payments, according to retired firefighter Mike George. George said there’s a clause in their contract that states the city can make changes to deductibles and co-pays, but whatever premium the employee paid when they retired is what they pay for life.

Some retirees retired when city employees were not required to pay any premiums, so they have not had to pay a premium in their retirement.

“And now they’re getting hit with the premiums,” George said.