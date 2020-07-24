You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Racine automated public transit trial advances, 'Black Humanity Now' sign approved
0 comments
alert top story
Racine city government

Racine automated public transit trial advances, 'Black Humanity Now' sign approved

{{featured_button_text}}
BLACK HUMANITY NOW

In this computer-generated image, Racine Artist Scott Terry shares what he hopes to have painted on Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Racine: the words "BLACK HUMANITY NOW." The Racine City Council on Tuesday approved the plan. 

 Mockup courtesy of Scott Terry

RACINE — On Tuesday night, the City Council approved a city-wide mask ordinance that goes into effect Monday and mandates masks in most businesses and in public places, with limited exceptions. But that’s not all.

The City Council also approved:

  • A street mural proposed by Scott Terry that would read, “BLACK HUMANITY NOW” on Wisconsin Avenue between the Law Enforcement Center and the Racine County Courthouse.
  • The appointment of Assistance Finance Director Kathleen Fischer as interim City Administrator through Jan. 31, 2021.
  • An advisory referendum for the Nov. 3 election asking if voters support a nonpartisan procedure for re-drawing legislative and congressional district maps.
  • A collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Gateway Technical College to develop electric, automated public transit.
  • A contract with RITE Academy for anti-bias training with the Racine Police Department.

Retirees’ health benefit claims disallowed

In addition, the Council voted to disallow the claims of 352 retirees regarding the changes to their health care benefits that the council approved last fall.

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson of the 6th District asked for a separate vote on the item. Peterson is a retired Racine firefighter but not one of the individuals who filed a claim.

“I was somebody that did contract negotiations and it’s pretty clear to me that it’s simple contract law and the city will lose in this eventually,” Peterson said.

The council voted to disallow the claims, 7 to 5. Aldermen Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Edwin Santiago, Trevor Jung, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted to disallow the claims. Aldermen Jen Levie, Jeffrey Peterson, Marcus West, Maurice Horton and Henry Perez voted against disallowing the claims. Alderman Mary Land abstained and Aldermen Jeff Coe and Carrie Glenn were not present.

Three groups of retirees from the City of Racine including retired firefighters, police officers and public-works employees filed the claims primarily over the changes to their premium payments, according to retired firefighter Mike George. George said there’s a clause in their contract that states the city can make changes to deductibles and co-pays, but whatever premium the employee paid when they retired is what they pay for life.

Some retirees retired when city employees were not required to pay any premiums, so they have not had to pay a premium in their retirement.

“And now they’re getting hit with the premiums,” George said.

George had told The Journal Times that if the city decided not to allow their claims, they could take the city to court. On Wednesday, George said he planned to meet with the group’s attorney to discuss next steps.

City eyes collaboration with Gateway and UW-Madison on automated transit research
352 City retirees file claims over health care benefits; Could lead to court battle
Police department pursuing bias-awareness training, but some question efficacy
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Supreme Court Candidates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News