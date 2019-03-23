- The Minds of Tomorrow Academy plans to hold an open house from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 8; the phone number for the school is 262-664-4244. Incorrect information on the school appeared Saturday.
Correction: March 24, 2019
