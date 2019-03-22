Highlights from Tuesday's meeting of the Racine City Council.
Council passes underage vaping ban
Alderman Henry Perez's proposed vaping ban for minors not only received unanimous approval by the City Council, but all members who attended Tuesday's meeting signed on as co-sponsors.
Perez, who represents the 12th District, proposed banning the sale and possession of vaping products and electronic cigarettes to people age 17 and younger.
At Tuesday's meeting, Council President Jason Meekma asked for separate consideration for the bill so he could add his name as a co-sponsor. When asked if anyone else on the council wanted to sign on, every member present raised his or her hand.
The necessary changes to the ordinance will have to go through the approvals process before the ban is officially implemented.
Spanish Immersion Montessori preschool approved
The old Carnegie Library at 1407 S. Memorial Drive, once the Uptown branch of Racine Public Library, will soon be the home of a Spanish-immersion Montessori preschool.
The City Council gave the final approval of Mildred Zamorano-Perry's conditional-use permit to open Minds of Tomorrow Montessori Academy, which plans to hold an open house from 8 a.m. to noon on April 1.
The Plan Commission initially deferred on the proposal when if was first reviewed in January. Its location at Washington Avenue and Memorial Drive raised questions about traffic flow, particularly during the school's drop-off and pickup times.
Council President Jason Meekma, who a member of the Plan Commission, told the Council on Tuesday that those concerns had been addressed and the commission recommended approval.
For more information, visit www.mindsoftomorrow.org/ or call 262-664-6299 or 262-842-5070.
The Council also approved:
- Royal Capital Group's conditional-use permit for the proposed @North Beach development at 1129 Michigan Blvd.
- The $50,000 settlement for an incident that happened during police academy between a Racine Police Department recruit and Kenosha Police Department recruit that resulted in the KPD recruit needing medical attention.
- An amendment to city ordinances, allowing glass containers for serving and containing beverages at Festival Hall, Festival Park grounds and Rotary Park as well as any other city property during a city-sanctioned beer garden, "as long as those containers represent non-disposable, commemorative glassware," for said event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.