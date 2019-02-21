Racine’s City Council met at City Hall on Wednesday night, one night later than usual because of the primary election. Below are the highlights of the council decisions:
Part-time wage hike
Despite some objections, the City Council approved a wage increase for part-time employees.
Mayor Cory Mason put forward the proposal and said that he hopes the city will “set an example” with higher pay for part-time workers.
“I’ve long believed that people who are working shouldn’t be poor. If we really believe in the dignity of work, we shouldn’t pay poverty wages,” he said at the Finance and Personnel Committee meeting last week.
The approved plan increases the minimum wage for part-time employees by approximately $3 to $10.10 an hour and provided increases at all pay grades.
Alderman Sandy Weidner from the 6th District said that if the mayor wanted to raise wages those discussions should happen during the budgeting process.
Secondly, since the pay increases were supported by Bill Folstrom, the city’s superintendent of solid waste and street maintenance, and Parks Director Tom Molbeck, Weidner argued the council should look at raising wages for those departments.
Weidner particularly took issue with the fact that the raise would also apply to students participating in the Main Gallery summer employment program.
“I cannot believe we are proposing a minimum wage for 14, 15-year-olds,” said Weidner.
Ultimately Weidner decided to vote in favor of the proposal because she wanted to see the pay increases for workers with commercial driver’s licenses, which Folstrum told the committee were particularly difficult to hire and retain at the current wage schedule.
The move will affect approximately 300 part-time city employees and requires an estimated additional $198,000. The city assessed that many of those funds will be absorbed by the individual departments but an additional $118,000 will be allocated from the general fund to the wage provision account.
Aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, Tracey Larrin, Steve Smetana, Weidner, Maurice Horton, Q.A. Shakoor II, Mary Land, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted in favor. Alderman Carrie Glenn voted in opposition.
Aldermen John Tate II, Terry McCarthy, Henry Perez and James Morgenroth were not present.
Municipal judge pay debated again
The council also approved the timeline for appointing Municipal Judge Rebecca Mason’s successor after Mason announced she would step down from the position at the end of this week.
Council President Jason Meekma proposed two amendments that would have raised the judge’s income to $67,000; the first was an immediate raise, the second would have been implemented after the 2020 election. Both amendments failed to pass.
The Executive Committee voted last week to raise the judge’s salary from approximately $50,000 to $60,000 plus benefits. The Committee negotiated the increase down from the proposed $70,000 with benefits that Meekma brought forward.
“In the discussion, I thought $60,000 was a good compromise,” said Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District who voted against the proposed $67,000 salary on Wednesday.
The aldermen also approved the timeline for selecting a new judge. The position is scheduled to be posted on the city’s website on Monday, Feb. 25 and applications are due by March 1.
If more than six residents apply, a Committee of the Whole meeting is scheduled to screen the applicants and submit the top three recommendations to the City Council. On March 12 a special Common Council meeting is scheduled for interviewing finalists and making a final selection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.