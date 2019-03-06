Highlights from Tuesday’s meeting of the Racine City Council:
Parks fees at 2018 levels
The council voted unanimously to set fees for using city property at 2018 levels in response to feedback from Salmon-A-Rama representatives and organizers of other community events after they learned their fees were scheduled to double this year.
Last month, Salmon-A-Rama representatives petitioned the city to waive set-up and take-down fees to help the organization. Finance and Personnel Committee members voted to recommend the council reject the request, arguing they did not want to give Salmon-A-Rama preferential treatment.
After the committee meeting, staff from the mayor’s office checked the minutes from last fall’s budget deliberations and found the council never approved the fee increase. To resolve the issue, Mayor Cory Mason submitted the proposal to keep the fees at 2018 levels.
During the public-comment segment of Monday’s meeting, Salmon-A-Rama Chairman Jim LaFortune said the organization “needs a place to call home in the city.” Salmon-A-Rama was held at Festival Hall Park for decades before LaFortune said rental fees for the site displaced the event.
The fishing contest relocated to the parking lot near Reefpoint Marina in 2014; in 2018, the event partnered with the city again and moved to Pershing Park.
Parks Director Tom Molbeck said the reinstatement of 2018 fees will be apply to all Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department facilities.
Wells Fargo divestment
After a bit of back-and-forth, primarily between 8th District Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II and 3rd District Alderman John Tate II, the council voted Tuesday to close its account with Wells Fargo and bar the company from becoming one of the city’s approved bank depositories.
Alderman Terry McCarthy of the 9th District, who serves as the vice chair of the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee, made the suggestion during a routine review of the city’s public depositories last fall.
Wells Fargo has been in hot water since 2016, when the bank acknowledged it had pressured employees to create accounts without account holders’ knowledge. Former employees also alleged the bank had retaliated when they raised concerns about the practice.
Earlier this month, CNN reported that the company is working toward a settlement with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department.
Heather Klein of the Wells Fargo branch in Racine attended the Finance and Personnel Committee meeting last month. She was unable to tell the committee whether that branch had created false accounts or offered predatory mortgages that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.
Shakoor argued the city lacks banking institutions and pointed to the local branch’s contributions to community organizations such as Habitat for Humanity. The bank’s Racine branch is located at 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“It’s almost like not having a grocery store,” said Shakoor. “We want to keep them in this area.”
He argued there was also no reason for the city to further punish the bank.
“They have been penalized, they have been sanctioned,” Shakoor added.
Tate argued the Wells Fargo corporation had shown itself to be a “bad actor” over the years.
“It would be foolish for us to assume it didn’t happen here,” he said. “There is no reason for this body to defend this entity.”
Tate said that, given how many people in Racine lost their homes due to bad loans in the financial crisis, particularly in his district, he wanted the city to use divestment to send a message.
“We care about financial ethics,” he said. “Send a message: If you do bad financial business in Racine, we don’t do business with you.”
The motion was approved, 10-4. Shakoor, Steve Smetana, Sandy Weidner and Maurice Horton voted in opposition. Tate and McCarthy, along with Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, Tracey Larrin, Carrie Glenn, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted in favor.
