City Hall Notebook: Highway study, St. Paul loan approved

RACINE — Highlights from Tuesday’s City Council meeting:

Highway study approved

A recommendation from Public Works Commissioner John Rooney to conduct a $28,000 preliminary investigation of the three potential alternate routes for the stretch of Highway 32 that runs through Downtown was approved with the consent agenda.

Toole Design Group was hired by the city in May to conduct a $50,000 redesign of Monument Square and a $150,000 study of Downtown traffic and parking. The group’s recommendations include reducing Main Street to a two-lane street, moving Highway 32 off of Downtown Main Street and slowing traffic.

The new study, which will be conducted by Strand Associates, will examine the three alternate routes the city is considering for the state highway: Wisconsin Avenue, Lake Avenue and State Street/Marquette Street.

Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation, spoke in support of the study as the next step for implementing those recommendations which were based on feedback from the community.

