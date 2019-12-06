City Hall Notebook: Highway study, St. Paul loan approved

RACINE — Highlights from Tuesday’s City Council meeting:
Highway study approved
A recommendation from Public Works Commissioner John Rooney to conduct a $28,000 preliminary investigation of the three potential alternate routes for the stretch of Highway 32 that runs through Downtown was approved with the consent agenda.
Toole Design Group was hired by the city in May to conduct a $50,000 redesign of Monument Square and a $150,000 study of Downtown traffic and parking. The group’s recommendations include reducing Main Street to a two-lane street, moving Highway 32 off of Downtown Main Street and slowing traffic.
The new study, which will be conducted by Strand Associates, will examine the three alternate routes the city is considering for the state highway: Wisconsin Avenue, Lake Avenue and State Street/Marquette Street.
Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation, spoke in support of the study as the next step for implementing those recommendations which were based on feedback from the community.
“This was not a plan that was just from one or two people,” Kruse said. “This is a plan by the people of Downtown Racine, by the people of Racine County who cared enough to be part of these sessions and say what they really wanted.”
St. Paul Loan approved
A $250,000 HOME loan from the city, via the Department of Housing and Urban Development, was approved for a proposed low-income housing development from St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave., and Illinois-based developer Brinshore Development.
After the partnership’s first proposal was not awarded low-income tax credits from Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA, they returned with a second, scaled-down proposal for 36 units of townhome-style housing with income-based rents.
City staff said the hope is that the city’s loan will enhance the project’s application for income-based credits this time around so the project can move forward.
The proposed loan would be repaid over 20 years at 1% interest. In 2018, the Loan Board of Review and City Council awarded the project a $350,000 community development block grant loan, also to be repaid over 20 years at 1% interest.
Also approved: a contract between Racine Unified School District and the city’s transportation system, RYDE, to provide bus service for the district for an estimated $312,588.
The consent agenda was approved unanimously. Aldermen Sandy Weidner of the 6th District and Carrie Glenn of the 10th were not present at Tuesday’s meeting.