RACINE — The City Council Tuesday voted to accept a $20,000 planning grant from Cities for Financial Empowerment. With those grant funds, the city and its partner in this venture, Housing Resources Inc., are to develop a plan to expand HRI’s financial counseling beyond potential home buyers.
Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District took issue with the fact that city staff and HRI representatives were on their way to a conference and training before the council had a chance to vote on the grant. She also asked questions about the potential program such as where it would be based, who will be accountable for it and whether it will involve tax dollars.
“I want to be sure that we’re not going to be using tax dollars for this project,” said Weidner.
According to the memorandum of understanding that was presented with the initial grant, those questions are supposed to be worked out during the planning process, which the $20,000 grant will fund.
The grant also opens opportunities for matching grants for the project. HRI and the city are to submit an implementation plan and raise up to $150,000 to receive a matching grant by July 31. After the first year of implementation, the city is eligible for a 1:2 match up to $100,000, meaning if the city manages to raise the full amount it would receive $200,000 to continue running the center.
During the council’s Finance and Personnel Committee meeting last week, Vicky Selkowe, manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships said the administration’s intention is to raise the funds for the matching grants from private partners.
Alderman John Tate II of the 3rd District pointed out that any city funds to go toward the project would need City Council approval. He also argued that if the initiative did require city funds, it would be an investment in the city’s future income by preparing more people, particularly minorities, for home ownership.
“If the city is the third worst places for black people the citizens are paying for that,” said Tate. “The best thing we can do is create more tax dollars by creating more taxpayers.”
Tate was referring to a 2018 ranking of the city by the Delaware-based financial news and opinion company 24/7 Wall St.
Weidner said she would not vote in favor because she did not believe the city should be adding, “another part to the city’s infrastructure when we don’t have resources to maintain the infrastructure in place.”
The initiative passed with Aldermen Mollie Jones, Tate, Tracey Larrin, Jen Levie, Maurice Horton, Q.A. Shakoor, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Natalia Taft and Jason Meekma. Alderman Weidner voted no and Alderman Carrie Glenn abstained. Aldermen Jeff Coe and Melissa Lemke were not present.
Tire store gets OK
The council Tuesday also gave approval for an amended conditional-use permit for Discount Tire, which plans to open a new store at 5019 Washington Ave., at the site of the former Westgate movie theater behind the new Town Bank.
"If the city is the third worst places for black people the citizens are paying for that," said Tate. " Even the members of the City Council say it---must be true!
