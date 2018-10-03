Racine’s City Council met Tuesday night at City Hall. Below are highlights of council decisions:
Early voting approved
The City Council approved a proposal from the Office of the City Clerk for extended early voting.
The proposal will open up early voting on Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations:
- City Hall at 730 Washington Ave.
- Tyler Domer Community Center at 2301 12th St.
- Cesar Chavez Community Center at 2221 Douglas Ave.
The early voting locations are available to all city residents regardless of which district they live in.
Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District asked if voting in favor of the proposal was setting a precedent for future elections and what the estimated cost would be.
Assistant City Clerk Tara Coolidge did not attend the meeting but when the initiative was announced at Racine Public Library last week, Coolidge said her office anticipated high voter turnout during this fall’s election. She also said that some city staff may receive overtime for staffing the polling locations on Oct. 27 but since scheduling hadn’t been completed she couldn’t give an estimate of that cost.
Alderman Mary Land of the 11th District said the satellite locations have better handicap accessibility than City Hall so holding early voting there would be beneficial for people with disabilities.
The proposal passed 9-1 with Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District voting in opposition.
Voting in favor were aldermen Jeff Coe, John Tate II, Tracey Larrin, Steve Smetana, Sandy Weidner, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke.
Absent were aldermen Mollie Jones, Q.A. Shakoor II, Terry McCarthy and James Morgenroth.
Early voting hours are scheduled to start on Oct. 16 and run through Nov. 1. Racine residents will be able to cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Clerk’s office, Room 103, in City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. On Nov. 2, early voting hours will be extended from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Registration kiosks are available at the City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. and at the Racine Public Library, 75 7th St.
Pass-thru park
The council approved the creation of pass-thru park, proposed by the Uptown Business Improvement District. The plan will turn an empty lot at 1516 Washington Ave. into a green space connecting Washington Avenue storefronts to a parking lot behind the northern line of stores.
The council had previously voted to send the proposal to the Finance and Personnel Committee where it was discussed last week.
Development Director Amy Connolly told the committee that $44,500 was approved during the last budget cycle for planning for the park. An estimated budget for construction has not been released but her department plans on discussing it during the budgeting process this fall.
The project was approved as part of the consent agenda.
Growlers permitted under liquor licenses
The council approved an ordinance change that allows premises that hold Class B liquor licenses to sell fermented malt beverages in hand-capped or sealed containers that may be removed from the premises.
The discussion began on July 10 when representatives of Apple Hospitality Group asked the Public Safety and Licensing Committee to expand the premise description for the alcohol license associated with its Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill location at 2521 S. Green Bay Road. A representative of the company told the committee that the restaurant was interested in selling “growlers” of beer for its car side to-go services.
Growlers are jugs containing 64 ounces that are filled from a tap.
On Sept. 25, the Public Safety and Licensing Committee reviewed an application from Apple Hospitality Group to amend the premise description to include the sale of growlers. The Committee voted to send to the council with a recommendation to approve.
The ordinance change allowing growlers under Class B liquor licenses and the amended Applebee’s premise description were approved under the consent agenda.
Micro-loans approved
A “microenterprise” loan program proposed by the Department of City Development was approved at Tuesday’s meeting under the consent agenda.
The microenterprise revolving loan fund, or micro fund, will give business owners with low to moderate incomes access to $3,000 to $15,000 in loans with an interest rate of less than 3 percent.
To qualify for a loan, the business has to have been operating for six months to three years. Applicants must show proof of registration and insurance, a business plan and a professional bookkeeping service contracted for 12 months.
The City Council already authorized $62,700 in Community Development Block Grant funds to be set aside for the microenterprise program during last year’s budget process.
(1) comment
Why is there no place designated OUT WEST of Lathrop av... wow..so much for diversity!!
