City Hall Notebook: Contact tracers hired, election preparations and more

RACINE — Some of the items approved by the City Council during its meeting Tuesday night:

Contact tracers to be hired

The city has been awarded $933,257 in grants to go toward its COVID-19 response.

The Health Department has proposed that the two largest grants, which include a $688,860 contact tracing grant and a $127,800 testing coordinator grant, should go toward hiring five contact tracers through Maxim HealthCare Services, a medical staffing service. The contact tracers would be based out of the Health Department and would be licensed registered nurses.

Aldermen John Tate II and Jeffrey Peterson asked why certified nursing assistants could not qualify and expressed concerns that the registered nurse licensing requirement could restrict the pool of applicants, since they wanted to see those jobs prioritized for City of Racine residents.

City Attorney Scott Letteney explained that state statutes require public health officials to be licensed registered nurses or be supervised by registered nurses. Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said her office wanted to prioritize registered nurses so they would not require as much supervision by Health Department officials.