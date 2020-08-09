City Hall Notebook: Contact tracers hired, election preparations and more

RACINE — Some of the items approved by the City Council during its meeting Tuesday night:
Contact tracers to be hired
The city has been awarded $933,257 in grants to go toward its COVID-19 response.
The Health Department has proposed that the two largest grants, which include a $688,860 contact tracing grant and a $127,800 testing coordinator grant, should go toward hiring five contact tracers through Maxim HealthCare Services, a medical staffing service. The contact tracers would be based out of the Health Department and would be licensed registered nurses.
Aldermen John Tate II and Jeffrey Peterson asked why certified nursing assistants could not qualify and expressed concerns that the registered nurse licensing requirement could restrict the pool of applicants, since they wanted to see those jobs prioritized for City of Racine residents.
City Attorney Scott Letteney explained that state statutes require public health officials to be licensed registered nurses or be supervised by registered nurses. Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said her office wanted to prioritize registered nurses so they would not require as much supervision by Health Department officials.
“In addition to COVID-19, we still have our normal communicable diseases that we investigate,” said Bowersox. “The less time we can spend on these contracted individuals, and the more they are able to work independently, the better.”
Tate made a motion to amend the contract with Maxim to require that 80%, or four out of five, of the persons hired be from the City of Racine, which was unanimously approved by the council.
Aldermen Henry Perez and Carrie Glenn were concerned that the contract had not been completed when presented to the council. In addition, a few aldermen were concerned about what would happen if Maxim did not agree to the amendment.
Ultimately the motion to grant the city permission to move forward with the contract was approved, 10-3 with Perez, Glenn and aldermen Edwin Santiago voting in opposition. Aldermen Mollie Jones, Tate, Jen Levie, Jeffrey Peterson, Maurice Horton, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted in favor.
The rest of the COVID-19 grants are for:
- $24,200 to improve testing capacity.
- $62,397 to continuing emergency preparedness, such as filling vacant positions.
- $30,000 to go toward evaluating and updating the city’s pandemic plan and to develop a plan for mass vaccination clinics.
Election preparations
A number of agenda items were approved to prepare for the Nov. 3 election and are being paid for using safe election grant funds provided by the Center for Tech and Civic Life:
- A contract with Kane Communications to conduct outreach in advance of the fall election for up to $120,000.
- The purchase of 40 Badger Books for up to $80,000.
- A contract with Burlington RV to purchase a mobile voting precinct for up to $250,000.
Peterson voiced his displeasure with issuing a no-bid contract. City Clerk Tara Coolidge said that Kane was selected because it is a Racine-based company, has worked with the city before and a request for proposals would not have left enough time to conduct actual outreach ahead of the election.
The contract passed, with Jones, Tate, Santiago, Levie, Horton, Jung, Land, Perez, Taft and Meekma voting in support. Peterson and Glenn voted in opposition. Lemke abstained since she has worked professionally with Kane. Aldermen Coe and West were absent.
Perez asked about the decision to hire Yorkville-based Burlington RV for the mobile voting precinct. Coolidge said that it was either Burlington RV or a company in North Carolina. Burlington RV had completed mobile command units for local law enforcement and was close by in case the unit needed repairs.
The mobile voting precinct will be deployed at satellite polling locations for in-person advanced absentee voting, which Coolidge said would open up more location possibilities. Ballots would be returned to City Hall and secured at the end of each day.
The council Tuesday also approved:
- The municipal agreement between the city and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of Highway 20 from Roosevelt Avenue to West Boulevard.
- A reduction of the interest charged for special assessments from 6% to 4.5%.
