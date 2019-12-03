City mulls $28K to study moving part of Highway 32; vote expected Tuesday

RACINE — The city is proposing a study to evaluate three alternative routes for part of StateHighway 32, based on recommendations for the Downtown area from a planning and engineering company.

Toole Design Group was hired by the city in May to conduct a $50,000 redesign of Monument Square and a $150,000 study of Downtown traffic and parking. The study was partially spurred by feedback from travel adviser Roger Brooks, who visited Racine County in 2017 and stated that Racine was not maximizing Monument Square and Downtown.

At a presentation in August, representatives from Toole said the key to improving Downtown is slowing down traffic on Main Street. The recommendations include reducing Main Street to a two-lane street, giving more room for pedestrians, cyclists and parking, and changing Wisconsin Avenue and Lake Avenue into two-way streets. They also recommended removing many of the Downtown traffic signals and replacing them with four-way stops.

Any of those measures would require rerouting Highway 32 off Main Street. At a Nov. 26 Public Works and Services Committee meeting, Public Works Commissioner John Rooney recommended hiring Strand Associates, which has an office in Milwaukee, to conduct a preliminary investigation of the three potential alternate routes for the highway.