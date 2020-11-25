City moves forward on plan for new community center, but one alderman objected to lack of bidding process

The SmithGroup has previous experience on that kind of complex, multi-purpose project. Further, the SmithGroup has a working relationship with the city from previous and ongoing projects, such as the Racine Unified aquatic center.

Lastly, there is a time component because the city is applying for a $2 million grant to help cover some of the expenses of building the new health/community center.

Taft said staffers do not always know when a grant will become available, which makes planning difficult.

She said the center was exactly the type of project the sole-source provision was intended for and was an appropriate use of the provision.

Concerns with trust, transparency

Perez said he supported the project but thought the process would add to the trust issues between the city and the community.

He explained when the city decides in advance what company will be used for projects, without sending the project out to bid, it excludes local businesses from having the opportunity to work on city projects. SmithGroup is based in Milwaukee.