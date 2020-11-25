City moves forward on plan for new community center, but one alderman objected to lack of bidding process

RACINE — The city voted to contract with the SmithGroup to create a master plan for a proposed new community center for the Lincoln-King neighborhood.
Alderman Henry Perez said during debate that while he supported the project, the lack of a bidding process was likely to exacerbate trust issues between the city and the community.
The City Council unanimously approved the motion at a recent meeting on the recommendation of the Finance and Personnel Committee.
The master plan design would cost about $128,500, which was included in the 2021 budget in capital expenditures.
No bidding process
Alderman Natalia Taft, chairman of the Finance and Personnel Committee, explained this was one of those occasions where a sole-source contract was appropriate under the city’s ordinances.
The city’s ordinances require a bidding process for jobs it will complete on contract. The process assures a fair price and transparency.
However, the city’s ordinances do allow governments to bypass the bidding process under certain circumstances, which results in a sole-source contract.
Taft explained the project under discussion would include both a health component and a community center. The combination represents a potentially complex design.
The SmithGroup has previous experience on that kind of complex, multi-purpose project. Further, the SmithGroup has a working relationship with the city from previous and ongoing projects, such as the Racine Unified aquatic center.
Lastly, there is a time component because the city is applying for a $2 million grant to help cover some of the expenses of building the new health/community center.
Support Local Journalism
Taft said staffers do not always know when a grant will become available, which makes planning difficult.
She said the center was exactly the type of project the sole-source provision was intended for and was an appropriate use of the provision.
Concerns with trust, transparency
Perez said he supported the project but thought the process would add to the trust issues between the city and the community.
He explained when the city decides in advance what company will be used for projects, without sending the project out to bid, it excludes local businesses from having the opportunity to work on city projects. SmithGroup is based in Milwaukee.
“We’re not fostering a good relationship with our community by doing this,” Perez said, “We’re not fostering trust. We’re fostering distrust.”
It was Perez’s perspective that there was sometimes a rush to push projects through the process, to get a vote from the council, even though the city had been discussing the projects for a good length of time.
“We have to do better,” Perez said. “We have to be transparent … and follow our own rules.”
Perez stressed that he supported the project but was opposed to a process that excluded the public from bidding on the contract.
Alderman John Tate II agreed with Perez in principle but said that in reality, the city’s use of sole source contracts has been infrequent.
Alderman Marcus West, who represents the 8th District in which the community center will be built, encouraged the City Council to vote for the project, which is needed by that community, he said.
A little something for everyone in the Dells
There are a lot of reasons people come to the Dells that have nothing to do with waterparks. People of all ages usually can find something to make their vacation enjoyable.
Water fun
Original Wisconsin Ducks, 1890 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, and Dells Army Duck Tours, 1550 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, provide river and land rides on old military vehicles. These highly popular attractions featuring six-wheeled amphibious trucks give visitors the chance to view the scenic beauty of the area while enjoying the fun of splashing into water from land. The ducks run continuously most days in the summer.
Dells Boat Tours, 107 Broadway, gives everyone a chance to see why people started visiting the Dells area to begin with. The upper Dells boat tour lets riders check out some of the natural sandstone formations up close while they walk through a canyon. Dinner cruises and a fall haunted Ghost Boat tours also are available.
Get a drink
When the kids get to be a bit too much, it's nice for adults to have beverage options for relaxing.
Fawn Creek Winery, 3619 13th Ave., just outside of the Dells is a full working winery. Visitors can tour the vineyard and then stop to taste some locally made wine. The winery has regular entertainment and events throughout the year.
Port Huron Brewing Co., 805 Business Park Road, features craft beer made right in the Dells. Tours of the brewery are available, and the tap room is an on-site bar that allows guests to try out a flight of all the options available or just hang back and enjoy a brew.
The Kilbourn Cork, 732 Oak St., is a new wine bar in the Dells. Its wide selection of wines gives adults a chance to sit back and relax.
Other adventures
Dells Escape Rooms, 325 Broadway; Elusive Escape Rooms, 1425 Wisconsin Dells Parkway; DOA Room Escape, 350 E Hiawatha Drive and Booby Trap Escape Rooms, 100 N Gasser Road, are escape rooms, popular attractions spreading throughout the country where visitors work together to solve puzzles and get out of a sticky situation. With so many options in the city, visitors could try to escape a different room every day for a week and still have plenty of options remaining.
Vertical Illusions, 2433 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, is the place to go for those seeking a rush of adrenaline. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the ziplining, rock climbing and kayaking activities.
Dining options abound in Dells area
When spending a day at the waterpark or other adventures, it's prudent to take some time to relax and fit in a good meal. Wisconsin Dells has no shortage of available options to feed the throngs of visitors.
Outside dining
Wisconsin has some beautiful days in the summer, often too nice to spend them inside. Those wanting to enjoy the day while eating are in luck with multiple options available.
The Patio at Field's at the Wilderness, 511 E Adams St., has outdoor dining for 56 people. Customers can look out over the water and fire pits are plentiful in case the evening gets a bit chilly. Field's features the usual steakhouse fare, including rich desserts to finish a meal off. The Patio has its own menu — though ordering from the main menu is allowed — with lighter items like salmon bites, flatbreads and specialty cocktails. Happy Hour runs from 4-6 p.m.
The Summer House Grill, 1280 E Hiawatha Drive, sits right on Lake Delton. The nearby water makes the restaurant available by boat, and on-site docks allow visitors to pull in and disembark for a meal. The grill features a mix of burgers and other common American classics.
The Keg, 732 Oak St., features a vast menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. While it has a patio area, it also has a rink for ice skating — all year. The outdoor rink uses a synthetic surface that allows visitors to have an outside skate in the middle of the summer heat.
Downtown Dells recently installed pocket cafes along the streets. These areas, fitted with chairs and tables, allow outside eating all over the downtown area.
Locals' favorites
Wisconsin Dells may rely on tourists to support so many restaurants, but locals also have a big appetite for eating out.
High Rock Cafe, 232 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, has become one of the most popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells, and it continues to expand in size. The restaurant focuses on reasonably priced dining, with many dishes using fresh ingredients and a seasonal menu constantly adds new options. High Rock can get very busy on weekend evenings with a bit of a wait time.
Showboat Saloon, 24 Broadway, is a popular nightlife spot with bands and DJs, but it also has a strong menu of pub food. Most nights have some sort of special, whether it is half-priced chicken wings, half-priced appetizers or $5 flatbread pizzas.
Ishnala Supper Club, S2011 Ishnala Road, contains a dining room and bar that feel like they're floating above Mirror Lake. While the restaurant costs more than most places in the Dells, its ambiance, service and food make it worth it. The food is standard Wisconsin Supper Club items done in high-class style, but feel free to come casually dressed.
Grateful Shed Truckyard, 1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, is one of the newest restaurants in the Dells. The building is set up like an indoor food truck park. The restaurant doesn't take theming lightly, with a mural, car tables and a bus hanging from the ceiling you can eat in.
Breakfast
It never hurts to get a full breakfast before a day of adventure.
Trappers Turn, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, features a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday. The selection is huge with all the breakfast fixings, prime rib and a large dessert bar.
Myrt and Lucy's Chat & Chew, 414 Broadway, has a grand selection of breakfast options to go with its lunch and dinner choices. The prices are reasonable and the large space makes getting a table easy.
Paul Bunyan's Cook Shanty, 411 Highway 13, features family style dining. The atmosphere makes it look like an old hunting lodge and everyone sits together on long picnic tables.
Events lead to extra fun
While the tourist industry tries to make every day in Wisconsin Dells special, some days have more going on than others. The Dells area is full of events throughout the year for visitors and locals to enjoy.
Farmers' markets
Riverfront Terrace, 27 Broadway, hosts a farmers' market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 13. The market provides an array of locally produced goods. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 14, the terrace will host a nighttime farmers' market. Craft drinks always are available at the terrace, and it regularly has musical performers on its stage overlooking the Wisconsin River.
Music entertainment
The new music entertainment plaza on the corner of Cedar Street and Broadway in downtown Dells has no official name. That doesn't make the musical acts any less real. Almost every night in the summer at 7 p.m. a musical act performs. Anyone is welcome to stop by the free performances.
Beer and wine
Dells on Tap will take place Oct. 18 and 19. It starts with a craft beer walk Friday night, where visitors can visit various bars in downtown Dells and try out different craft brewing options. The next day things get bigger at Dells on Tap. Craft brewers from all over country pack in to show off their wares. A ticket gives everyone a glass to try as much of the beer as they can handle. Tickets are $40 in advance and $55 the day of.
The Fall Wine Walk takes place Oct. 5 and features more than 20 businesses giving out samples of wine. Ticket holders will tour downtown with their wine glass and get to sample red and white wines while visiting the various shops. Enough appetizers are provided that there is no need to have dinner first.
Wo-Zha-Wa
The biggest festival in the Dells started out as a celebration of the tourist season being over. It became one of the biggest tourist events of all. The event Sept. 13-15 in Downtown Dells is packed with a ton of options. A giant arts festival features hundreds of artists from across the country. A full carnival is set up on the street. All the shops downtown takes their items outside for a the huge Maxwell Street Days sale.
Charitable organizations in town set up food and drink booths, with many of them making a large portion of their yearly funding during the festival. There are raffles and entertainment to be found everywhere.
The festival ends with a large parade Sept. 15.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.