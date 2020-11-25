 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City moves forward on plan for new community center, but one alderman objected to lack of bidding process
5 comments
alert top story
CITY OF RACINE

City moves forward on plan for new community center, but one alderman objected to lack of bidding process

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The city voted to contract with the SmithGroup to create a master plan for a proposed new community center for the Lincoln-King neighborhood.

Henry Perez

Perez

Alderman Henry Perez said during debate that while he supported the project, the lack of a bidding process was likely to exacerbate trust issues between the city and the community.

The City Council unanimously approved the motion at a recent meeting on the recommendation of the Finance and Personnel Committee.

The master plan design would cost about $128,500, which was included in the 2021 budget in capital expenditures.

No bidding process

Alderman Natalia Taft, chairman of the Finance and Personnel Committee, explained this was one of those occasions where a sole-source contract was appropriate under the city’s ordinances.

The city’s ordinances require a bidding process for jobs it will complete on contract. The process assures a fair price and transparency.

However, the city’s ordinances do allow governments to bypass the bidding process under certain circumstances, which results in a sole-source contract.

Taft explained the project under discussion would include both a health component and a community center. The combination represents a potentially complex design.

The SmithGroup has previous experience on that kind of complex, multi-purpose project. Further, the SmithGroup has a working relationship with the city from previous and ongoing projects, such as the Racine Unified aquatic center.

Lastly, there is a time component because the city is applying for a $2 million grant to help cover some of the expenses of building the new health/community center.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Taft said staffers do not always know when a grant will become available, which makes planning difficult.

She said the center was exactly the type of project the sole-source provision was intended for and was an appropriate use of the provision.

Concerns with trust, transparency

Perez said he supported the project but thought the process would add to the trust issues between the city and the community.

He explained when the city decides in advance what company will be used for projects, without sending the project out to bid, it excludes local businesses from having the opportunity to work on city projects. SmithGroup is based in Milwaukee.

“We’re not fostering a good relationship with our community by doing this,” Perez said, “We’re not fostering trust. We’re fostering distrust.”

It was Perez’s perspective that there was sometimes a rush to push projects through the process, to get a vote from the council, even though the city had been discussing the projects for a good length of time.

“We have to do better,” Perez said. “We have to be transparent … and follow our own rules.”

Perez stressed that he supported the project but was opposed to a process that excluded the public from bidding on the contract.

Alderman John Tate II agreed with Perez in principle but said that in reality, the city’s use of sole source contracts has been infrequent.

Alderman Marcus West, who represents the 8th District in which the community center will be built, encouraged the City Council to vote for the project, which is needed by that community, he said.

+1 
Natalia Taft

Taft
5 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Ron Johnson says Hunter Biden revelations should've come out months ago; Dem senator says no evidence Joe Biden did wrong
Government and Politics

Ron Johnson says Hunter Biden revelations should've come out months ago; Dem senator says no evidence Joe Biden did wrong

  • 6 min to read

The Journal Times spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson in an exclusive interview Tuesday morning. In the 30-minute conversation, Johnson spoke about why he believes there are “deep state” federal employees working to undermine the president and why he has continued trying to expose alleged “sleazy” business dealings Johnson suspects Joe Biden has been involved in via Biden's son Hunter.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Local Health Workers and COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News