City Hall Notebook: Olsen Solar Farm, RENTS delays and HR Director hired

On Tuesday, the council approved pushing the registration deadline back from June 1 to Aug. 1.

Vicky Selkowe, the city’s manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships, told The Journal Times recently that that component of the program may have to be pushed back. The malware attack on the city’s computer networks on Jan. 31 delayed the development of the program that would manage the registration data.

Another piece of the initiative is targeted inspections of all rental properties within a designated area. The council approved the designated area, which partly encircles Downtown like a misshapen “C”, in early March. But due to the social distancing mandate in Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, Selkowe said it’s unclear when the city can undertake said inspections.

Human resources director hired

More than 10 months after former Human Resources Director Tim Thompkins left his position, the city has hired Kate Croteau to fill the position.

In December, the city had conducted a series of interviews but did not find a suitable candidate.