City Hall Notebook: Olsen Solar Farm, RENTS delays and HR Director hired

RACINE — Below are some of the items approved by the City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.
Olsen Solar Farm
The council authorized the city to enter a lease with We Energies so the company can build and maintain a 600 kw solar system on 2.64 acres of land at Olsen Prairie Park, 3444 S. Memorial Drive.
In November, the council granted Cara Pratt, the city’s sustainability and conservation coordinator, permission to continue discussions with the utility over the details of the arrangement, including how to protect the prairie restoration work on site.
Now that the project has been approved, installation is scheduled for August. In the meantime, multiple city departments will collaborate to develop and enact vegetation installation and restoration plans, “in order to ensure prairie protection and future maintenance.”
The approved lease will provide $26,151 to the city annually for a total of $784,530 over the 30-year duration of the lease.
RENTS property registration delayed
One component of the Rental Empowerment and Neighborhood Tenant Services initiative, which was passed with the 2020 budget to address rental housing issues in Racine, was a requirement for landlords to register their properties with current contact information. The registration fee was set at $10 per property.
On Tuesday, the council approved pushing the registration deadline back from June 1 to Aug. 1.
Vicky Selkowe, the city’s manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships, told The Journal Times recently that that component of the program may have to be pushed back. The malware attack on the city’s computer networks on Jan. 31 delayed the development of the program that would manage the registration data.
Another piece of the initiative is targeted inspections of all rental properties within a designated area. The council approved the designated area, which partly encircles Downtown like a misshapen “C”, in early March. But due to the social distancing mandate in Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, Selkowe said it’s unclear when the city can undertake said inspections.
Human resources director hired
More than 10 months after former Human Resources Director Tim Thompkins left his position, the city has hired Kate Croteau to fill the position.
In December, the city had conducted a series of interviews but did not find a suitable candidate.
Croteau is currently human resources coordinator/city clerk for the City of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. In her cover letter to the city, she said she wanted the position because she would like to “re-focus my career on human resources management.”
“Although I have enjoyed learning the clerk functions, I feel my strengths and interests are centered on my work in human resources,” she wrote. “I would also like to relocate to the area to be closer to friends and family.”
Croteau received her bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and her masters of public administration at Northern Illinois University. She has more than 12 years of experience in local government management with municipalities in Illinois and Minnesota.
She is scheduled to start in her new position on May 18.
