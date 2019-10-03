The grant will cover 80% of the cost of the vehicles and the city is expected to contribute 20%. City Administrator Jim Palenick told the council on Monday that the 20% will be broken down into 2% payments deducted from state shared revenue over the next 10 years.
Palenick estimated that if the city chose to purchase all six buses at once, the amount deducted from state revenue would be $124,753. At this point the city has no intention of doing so. No timeline has been established for purchasing and rolling out the buses.
Fire protection moved to water bill
The cost of fire protection, such as maintaining fire hydrants, was officially moved off the property tax rolls and will be included on Racine residents’ water bills.
Keith Haas, Water and Wastewater Utility general manager, told the council the latest estimate from the state Public Service Commission is that over 90% of customers, such as single-family homeowners, will pay about $17 per quarter for the services, which will be added to the total quarterly water bill. If the utility successfully argues before the PSC that it should be able to charge outlying areas more for fire protection, that fee may go down.
Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District voiced her concern that another Water Utility expense was being moved from the property tax rolls onto the water bill.
In 2019, the city moved the cost of its forestry division to the stormwater maintenance fee on the water bill, which added another $41.26 per quarter. In 2020, that is projected to go down to $30.95.
“I heard from many, many people that this was a true hardship for people with low income and now we’re adding another $17 to their quarterly bill along with the stormwater,” said Weidner.
Weidner threw out the idea of returning the forestry fees to the property tax rolls to offset adding the fire protection fee. Haas said it would not affect his department.
Last year the city estimated it cost around $930,000 to provide forestry services. If removed from the stormwater fees, the forestry funds would be added to the general fund.
Miscellaneous matters
The City Council Monday also voted to approve:
The agreement between RYDE city transit service and Racine Unified School District.
Free parking at the Racine Public Library when United Way is holding its free tax preparation services on Thursdays and Fridays from mid-December until April 10.
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s application to expand its offices and food pantry at 1609 Yout St., which is nearly across the street from its current offices and tiny home village at 1624 Yout St.
"true hardship for people with low income" Considering that it possible the majority of Racine's remaining citizens are low income one would think the City Council would take that into account. They won't---too busy with more important issues.
