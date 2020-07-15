City Hall Notebook: Downtown hotel delay, new TIDs and election funds

Alderman John Tate II asked about Voter Ambassadors, which Coolidge explained would be individuals out in the community assisting people who have issues either registering or applying for absentee ballots. Coolidge said that during the last election many voters, particularly the elderly, had issues with the technology.

Alderman Edwin Santiago asked about the mobile precincts, which Coolidge explained would be mobile voting stations that could move to different locations and make early satellite voting easier. They could also be deployed if a polling location has technical issues so voters could still continue to case votes.

The request to accept the funds and pursue the plan of action for the election was approved unanimously.

Downtown hotel delayed

In other development news, the council also approved an amendment to the development agreement for the boutique hotel planned for the former Zahn's building, that allowed them to delay construction. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the developer requested that the deadline to start construction be pushed back to Jan. 15, 2021.

The amendment also offers another possible extension to July 15, 2021, if requested by the developer and the city determines they have, in good faith, endeavored to start construction.