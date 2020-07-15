City Hall Notebook: Downtown hotel delay, new TIDs and election funds

RACINE — Below are some of the items passed by the City Council during its special meeting last Wednesday.
TIDs and Horlick development agreement
Last week's special meeting of the Racine City Council primarily dealt with items related to development projects, particularly the proposed redevelopment of the former Horlick Malted Milk complex on Northwestern Avenue.
Two of the agenda items, which were discussed in closed session, were a development agreement with J. Jeffers and Co. for the Horlick campus and a presentation by interim Development Director Jerry Franke on development opportunities and sites within the city.
When the council reconvened in open session, the council unanimously voted to receive and file Franke's presentation and approve the Horlick development agreement. Detail of the agreement were not made available to the public.
Also on the agenda were several items passed by the Planning, Heritage and Design Commission last month: the creation of two new tax increment districts, or TIDs, and the transfer of funds from two existing TIDs into the new ones. One of those new TIDs, TID 25, would help finance the Horlick project and receive funds from TID 14, which is located on the Walker Manufacturing site, 1201 Michigan Boulevard. The second new TID, TID 24, would help finance the proposed hotel and convention center that are planned to be attached to Festival Hall.
Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District was the sole vote in opposition to all TID-related items; the 14 other aldermen voted in support.
Election funds
The council also approved accepting a $940,000 grant from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life to administer a safe and secure election this fall. Racine was was one of five Wisconsin cities, along with Milwaukee, Madison, that was granted a total of $6,324,567.
City Clerk Tara Coolidge and Vicky Selkowe, the city's manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships, gave an overview of the measures that will be funded through the grant, including:
- $293,600 for encouraging and increasing absentee voting by mail, which Selkowe called "a key strategy for keeping our residents safe in the midst of a pandemic."
- $337,000 for strategic voter education particularly to disenfranchised communities so they have the resources to vote this year.
- $181,500 to recruit poll workers. Most previous poll workers were elderly and did not feel safe, so the city would need to recruit more. They would also receive an extra $100 of hazard pay for the day, for a total of $230.
- $130,000 to purchase resources such as personal protective equipment and electronic poll books, which Selkowe said were "key to having smooth election operations."
Alderman John Tate II asked about Voter Ambassadors, which Coolidge explained would be individuals out in the community assisting people who have issues either registering or applying for absentee ballots. Coolidge said that during the last election many voters, particularly the elderly, had issues with the technology.
Alderman Edwin Santiago asked about the mobile precincts, which Coolidge explained would be mobile voting stations that could move to different locations and make early satellite voting easier. They could also be deployed if a polling location has technical issues so voters could still continue to case votes.
The request to accept the funds and pursue the plan of action for the election was approved unanimously.
Downtown hotel delayed
In other development news, the council also approved an amendment to the development agreement for the boutique hotel planned for the former Zahn's building, that allowed them to delay construction. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the developer requested that the deadline to start construction be pushed back to Jan. 15, 2021.
The amendment also offers another possible extension to July 15, 2021, if requested by the developer and the city determines they have, in good faith, endeavored to start construction.
"We have to truly believe they are trying as hard as they can and something has prevented it," said City Attorney Scott Letteney.
The amendment passed unanimously.
The council also approved applications from bars and restaurants to establish sidewalk cafes, waive the fees for those cafes and Amos Los Tacos' application to have a few tables in front of Shoop Parking Ramp.
