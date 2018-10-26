RACINE — If the City of Racine’s proposed 2019 budget passes unchanged, stormwater ratepayers will pay around $20 more.
In 2018, the base rate was $5.87 and the equivalent runoff unit, or ERU, which is the average area of a single-family lot that does not absorb rainwater, was $96.39 for a total rate of $102.26.
For the proposed 2019 budget, the base rate would increase by $1.11 to $6.98 and the ERU would increase by $20.40 to $116.79. The average total rate would be $123.77.
The city’s sanitary sewer fee, which is $63, and recycling fee, which is $29.62, are staying flat.
City Administrator Jim Palenick explained to the City Council at the first budget hearing last week that the city decided to transfer the forestry division, which is currently under Parks and Recreation, to the city’s water and wastewater utility.
That means the division’s estimated $930,000 operating balance would be paid through stormwater fees instead of levied through property taxes.
Palenick said many municipalities have adopted a similar structure, include Racine’s neighbor to the south, the City of Kenosha, which moved its forestry division to its stormwater utility in 2008.
Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen said the majority of the forestry department’s responsibilities include calculating how much rainwater will be absorbed and how much will become stormwater runoff based on the tree canopy and vegetation.
“It’s environmental engineering as well as stormwater engineering,” said Yehlen.
The Committee of the Whole has two meetings scheduled to discuss the water utility’s proposed budget:
- 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8
- 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12
Both meetings are set to be held at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
