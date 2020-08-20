City faces about $5 million deficit in 2021; warns cuts will be made

One of the variables going into the 2021 budget is that the Racine Police Association and Firefighters Association’s contracts are scheduled to expire at the end of the year. Their new contracts will have a sizeable impact on the city’s 2021 budget.

This year, the city implemented a hiring freeze and will re-evaluate open positions to see which should be filled, which can remain vacant and which can be terminated. Fischer said they hope to reduce the city’s workforce through attrition, not through layoffs.

Could have been worse

As bad as a $4.5 to $5.5 million shortfall is, Fischer said it could have been worse.

Without private grants and assistance from the Coronavirus Aide, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, the deficit could have easily been more than $6 million. Fischer said that so far the city has incurred over $1 million of expenses that are reimbursable. However, it also lost $1.2 million in revenue, mostly in the Parks Department due to the lack of events and recreational activities this year.

And without the healthcare changes implemented last year, the number could have been $9 million. Healthcare costs, which had been steadily rising since 2015, actually fell from $21.86 million in 2019 to $21.15 million in 2020.