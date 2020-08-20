City faces about $5 million deficit in 2021; warns cuts will be made

RACINE — Year after year, the City of Racine has kicked off the budget process having to figure out how to fill the gap between its growing expenses and flat-lined revenues.
And year after year, the city’s administration and City Council have used a variety of “tools” to fill that gap, including the controversial changes to the city employee and retirees’ health plans last fall, raising fees for some services, removing services from the tax levy and billing for them separately and using balance reserves.
This year Kathleen Fischer, interim City Administrator and Assistant Finance Director, warned the council that, “this year is very, very different.”
“There are not a lot of tools left in the toolbox,” she said.
Fischer estimated the city is facing a $4.5 to $5.5 million shortfall. One potential solution, which the City Council approved on Tuesday, was to ask taxpayers whether they’d support a referendum for an additional $3.5 million to help cover the cost of retirees’ healthcare.
The other, Fischer told the council, is that she has asked all city department heads to work out what a 5% budget cut could mean for their department and what a 10% budget cut could mean for their department. Making the books balance next year is going to require some reorganization and realignment of departments, employees and services. It’s also highly probable it will require some cuts.
Why does this keep happening?
The city’s financial woes are not being experienced in Racine alone; Wisconsin municipalities can only raise their tax levy according to how much net new construction is completed within their boundaries. Racine is landlocked, which limits its development potential.
For 2020, the city collected a total of $53,820,230 in property taxes. Because the city had zero net new construction in 2020 the most it would be able to raise its levy is 0.15% or $80,730.35.
Even with new construction, it would take a considerable amount to match the city’s growing healthcare expenses and cost-of-living increases. If $30 million-worth of new construction was completed by the end of 2020, it would allow the city to raise its levy by $300,000. From 2019 to 2020, the operations budget increased by $1.89 million.
At the same time, state revenue dropped and has remained stagnant. In 2010, Racine received $29.13 million in shared revenue. By 2012 that had dropped to a little over $27.5 million and has increased little since.
Shared revenue from the state and the tax levy account for 79% of the city’s revenue.
Half of the operations budget, which was $91,519,069 in 2020, goes towards public safety salaries and benefits. Another 29% goes toward other salaries and benefits and the remaining 21% goes towards other expenditures.
One of the variables going into the 2021 budget is that the Racine Police Association and Firefighters Association’s contracts are scheduled to expire at the end of the year. Their new contracts will have a sizeable impact on the city’s 2021 budget.
This year, the city implemented a hiring freeze and will re-evaluate open positions to see which should be filled, which can remain vacant and which can be terminated. Fischer said they hope to reduce the city’s workforce through attrition, not through layoffs.
Could have been worse
As bad as a $4.5 to $5.5 million shortfall is, Fischer said it could have been worse.
Without private grants and assistance from the Coronavirus Aide, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, the deficit could have easily been more than $6 million. Fischer said that so far the city has incurred over $1 million of expenses that are reimbursable. However, it also lost $1.2 million in revenue, mostly in the Parks Department due to the lack of events and recreational activities this year.
And without the healthcare changes implemented last year, the number could have been $9 million. Healthcare costs, which had been steadily rising since 2015, actually fell from $21.86 million in 2019 to $21.15 million in 2020.
Fischer also pointed to the $1 million the city received in grant funds to go towards the 2020 election as well as other initiatives to reduce the levy, including:
- Moving fire protection costs to the water bill, saving $1.8 million;
- Moving forestry to the stormwater bill, saving $1 million;
- Moving the engineering department to the capital improvements budget, saving $750,000; and
- Raising the recycling fee, saving $400,000.
One option Henry Perez asked about was closing the city’s health department and instead having those services be provided by the Central Racine County Health Department.
Fischer said the health department only costs about $2 to $3 million per year and if they were to close the department, the city would have to reduce its levy by the same amount so it could instead be levied by the county. It would reduce the overall tax levy from the city but not ameliorate the city’s deficit.
Fischer warned even if taxpayers approve the referendum for retirees’ healthcare, the city could be looking at cuts to services and programs.
