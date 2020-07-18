City eyes collaboration with Gateway and UW-Madison on automated transit research

Filling a 40-person bus during a pandemic is “the last thing you want to do,” said Martin, but even under normal conditions, the size of the buses make them more costly and gives them less flexibility on routes. Martin said the smaller shuttles would be more nimble and could target much-needed routes, such as connecting residential areas to area employers.

“This allows us to begin to look at how we reconnect folks to opportunity, and to be able to do it in a much more efficient way than to have a 40-passenger bus be the only option for folks who do not have their own personal transportation,” Martin said.

As part of the agreement, UW-Madison’s School of Engineering would have an office in Racine where its researchers and Gateway faculty would collaborate on the project. Gateway students would have the opportunity to learn the practical and technical aspects of electric and automated vehicles, which Martin said would prepare them for jobs in those developing fields.

“This is going to affect mechanics and repair service for these kinds of vehicles, and having Gateway Technical College be a first part of that allows students to become some of the first with these opportunities,” Martin said.

Grant to fund e-bus purchases