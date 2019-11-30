City employee concealed-carry proposal quashed by committee

Perez also stated that, according to state statues, the city would not be liable for incidents involving armed city employees.

"Alders (aldermen) already have this ability," said Perez. "It's a courtesy I would like to extend to city employees as well."

City Attorney Scott Letteney clarified that the city would be immune from the decision to allow employees to carry a weapon on duty, but not necessarily from an employee's use of force.

Alderman Jason Meekma of the 14th District was the most vocal in his concerns about the proposal, the first of which was that he didn't see evidence that carrying guns while on-duty would make city employees safer.

"If we send them in with a firearm, I think we risk them making a decision that could escalate a situation they would not otherwise be in," said Meekma. "I want to see evidence that it will decrease and not increase risk."

Meekma also said he was concerned that the training for a concealed-carry permits is not the same as training for high risk scenarios and de-escalation.

"Nearly every one of us acts irrationally when we act out of fear," said Meekma. "Especially if they feel threatened."