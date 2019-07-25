RACINE — The city, county and Redevelopment Authority have submitted a proposed agreement that would allow all three entities accessing tax-delinquent properties to assess environmental contamination.
City Development Director Amy Connolly told the City Council’s Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) would only apply to commercial or industrial properties, which require an environmental evaluation before the property can transfer or the buyer can acquire financing.
“We can’t make a project go forward until we know the extent of the environmental contamination (on the site),” said Connolly.
The county has access to tax delinquent properties but is required to receive committee and board approval for each inspection. Connolly told the committee that the current system can take six to eight weeks.
The RDA is included in the MOU because of its ability to conduct environmental assessments which are at least in part funded through the Environmental Protection Agency.
The goal of the MOU is to speed up the process of transferring the properties to new owners, who could then mitigate the damage, restore the property and return the lot to the tax rolls.
“Frequently, a buyer emerges, but the existing county practice of requiring individual County Board approval each access simply takes too much time to respond to the buyer’s needs,” Connolly stated in the briefing memorandum. “The MOU would allow a much faster response with a request from the RDA and response from the County allowing access upon proof of insurance and signed liability waiver for all those that would enter the property.”
New proposed procedure
The new procedure would require the RDA to contact the county treasurer with a request to inspect a particular property. The treasurer would then check that the property has a tax certificate, which indicates the property owner has not paid property taxes in three years or more. If there is a certificate for the property, the treasurer would give the RDA permission to conduct an assessment.
Connolly said that the process is being developed to target vacant properties where the city and county are unable to reach the property owner.
“We can turn around a lot of these vacant industrial or commercial properties,” said Connolly.
The background information segment of the MOU laid out an argument for intervention with Racine’s many tax delinquent properties:
“Such properties attract illicit activity that results in crime, stripping of salvage, deterioration of the structure, unhealthy and unsafe conditions and possible environmental contamination. Costs of managing such problems could be avoided or reduced and property tax revenues could be increased if tax delinquent properties were investigated and transferred to new ownership early in the cycle.”
The proposal was already approved by the Racine County Board on June 25.
The Finance and Personnel Committee voted to send it to the City Council with a recommendation to approve.
The Redevelopment Authority was supposed to vote on the MOU at its July 18 meeting but couldn’t due to lack of a quorum. The next RDA meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 303.
Should the RDA vote to recommend approval, the MOU should move on to the full council, which is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 at City Hall, 730, Room 205.
“Such properties attract illicit activity that results in crime, stripping of salvage, deterioration of the structure, unhealthy and unsafe conditions and possible environmental contamination. Costs of managing such problems could be avoided or reduced and property tax revenues could be increased if tax delinquent properties were investigated and transferred to new ownership early in the cycle.” City memo on tax-delinquent properties
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.