City Council to meet tonight; meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live

RACINE — The Racine City Council, which has not met since March 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to meet tonight.
Aldermen and officials are set to participate in the meeting through a video conferencing application. The general public should be able to watch the proceedings on a Facebook Live stream on the City of Racine’s Facebook page. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Public Comment is not yet accessible virtually, although city spokesperson Shannon Powell said they are working on it. For the meeting on Monday, if members of the public would like to submit public comment via email, please send it to clerks@cityofracine.org. Those comments will be sent to the mayor and aldermen as well as put into the formal record.
“We ask that public comment follow the same rules of etiquette as if they were being presented in person at a Council meeting,” Powell stated by email.
Another meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, during which the newly elected or re-elected members of the City Council are to be sworn in. Powell said the city plans to resume meetings of standing committees, including Finance and Personnel, Public Works and Services, Public Safety and Licensing and the Committee of the Whole, in May.
What’s on the agenda?
The City Council had been scheduled to meet on March 17, but on March 16 Gov. Tony Evers recommended gatherings of 50 people or more be cancelled, prompting discussions that led to the city cancelling the meeting.
The agenda included an emergency declaration that was to be presented to the council, which provided Mason some emergency authority to conduct city business without needing to call the City Council.
City Attorney Scott Letteney said that while the mayor has authority to, “respond to an emergency to the extent the Common Council could act,” he is required to bring those actions before the City Council “as soon as (the council) can meet.”
“All acts of the mayor under such emergency authority are subject to ratification, alteration, modification, or repeal by the Common Council, with some limits,” Letteney wrote in an email.
On March 23, Mason approved most of the items on the City Council agenda for the cancelled March 17 meeting. Those actions are to be reviewed by the council on Monday.
The City Council will also review the extension of City Administrator Jim Palenick’s contract for another four months. Palenick’s contract was set to expire on April 23.
The council is also set to review the mayor’s emergency declarations including:
- Declaration of Emergency, March 18
- Temporary/Emergency Employee Policy, March 18
- Small Business Emergency Fund, March 20
- Coronavirus Mitigation Parking Program, March 20
- Installment Payment of Property Taxes, March 20.
- Families First Coronavirus Response Act Policy, March 31
- Suspension of Household Bulky Waste Collection, April 1
- April 7, 2020, Election voting procedures, such as moving to primarily drive through/curbside voting, April 6
- Employee Election-Worker Casual Time (a additional day of PTO for employees who worked the election), April 6
- COVID-19 Emergency Declaration (extension to May 25), April 9
