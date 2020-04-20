City Council to meet tonight; meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The Racine City Council, which has not met since March 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to meet tonight.

Aldermen and officials are set to participate in the meeting through a video conferencing application. The general public should be able to watch the proceedings on a Facebook Live stream on the City of Racine’s Facebook page. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Public Comment is not yet accessible virtually, although city spokesperson Shannon Powell said they are working on it. For the meeting on Monday, if members of the public would like to submit public comment via email, please send it to clerks@cityofracine.org. Those comments will be sent to the mayor and aldermen as well as put into the formal record.

“We ask that public comment follow the same rules of etiquette as if they were being presented in person at a Council meeting,” Powell stated by email.

Another meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, during which the newly elected or re-elected members of the City Council are to be sworn in. Powell said the city plans to resume meetings of standing committees, including Finance and Personnel, Public Works and Services, Public Safety and Licensing and the Committee of the Whole, in May.