City Council president defends 6-month extension of Safer Racine rules

Nearly nine months later, the city is in a worse position, in terms of the number of positive cases and increasing number of deaths, than it was at the beginning.

The experience informed the decision-making process, Tate said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While it is hard to estimate where the city might be in its COVID response in early 2021, it is feasible the city will still be experiencing the pandemic in June. If the pandemic is brought under control before that, the city has the option to terminate the ordinance at that time, Tate said.

Different types of freedom

Tate said the feedback for the extension of Safer Racine to June has been positive. He said what the city is really doing is acting on the recommendations of public health agencies.

“Everyone is coming to the same conclusion nine months into this,” Tate said. “There is no quick way out.”

The only way out, he added, was to get the vaccine to as many people as possible, in the quickest way possible.