City Council candidate removed from 4th District primary ballot due to paperwork error

RACINE — One of the candidates who filed to run in the 4th District aldermanic election has been removed from the ballot after his paperwork was challenged and the challenge was sustained.
According City Clerk Tara Coolidge, James “Doc” Poplawski filed a complaint regarding the nomination papers of candidate William Leverson of 1662 Erie St.
Poplawski’s complaint alleged that Leverson did not include the municipality of the person who circulated his nomination papers, Kenya Leverson, who listed her address as 2836 Crossridge Drive, which is in Racine.
According to the city, the challenge was sustained because the papers did not include Kenya Leverson’s municipality as required by state statute and the error was not corrected by the correction deadline. Because that challenge was sustained, three of Leverson’s nomination forms were stricken, which resulted in Leverson not having enough signatures to remain on the ballot.
Poplawski’s complaint included four more challenges to Leverson’s nomination forms but they were overruled by the clerk.
Poplawski does not live in the 4th District but lives nearby and has taken an interest in the race. When asked if he knew or was affiliated with any of the candidates he said he had met one of them but that was not why he checked the candidates’ paperwork.
“I just do it to keep people honest,” said Poplawski. “If there are errors and they don’t follow the rules then they shouldn’t be on the ballot.”
The Journal Times attempted to contact Leverson, but did not receive a response.
Four candidates remain in the race for former Alderman Tracey Larrin’s seat in the city’s 4th District on the near north side. They are Dennis Montey, Edwin Santiago, William Hinca and Robert Case, who will face off in the Feb. 18 primary in the district. The two top finishers in the primary will advance to the April 7 general election.
Larrin cited health issues and a new job, which conflicts with city meeting times, as her reason for resigning from the council in November. She had represented the 4th District since 2016.