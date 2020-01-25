City Council candidate removed from 4th District primary ballot due to paperwork error

RACINE — One of the candidates who filed to run in the 4th District aldermanic election has been removed from the ballot after his paperwork was challenged and the challenge was sustained.

According City Clerk Tara Coolidge, James “Doc” Poplawski filed a complaint regarding the nomination papers of candidate William Leverson of 1662 Erie St.

Poplawski’s complaint alleged that Leverson did not include the municipality of the person who circulated his nomination papers, Kenya Leverson, who listed her address as 2836 Crossridge Drive, which is in Racine.

According to the city, the challenge was sustained because the papers did not include Kenya Leverson’s municipality as required by state statute and the error was not corrected by the correction deadline. Because that challenge was sustained, three of Leverson’s nomination forms were stricken, which resulted in Leverson not having enough signatures to remain on the ballot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Poplawski’s complaint included four more challenges to Leverson’s nomination forms but they were overruled by the clerk.