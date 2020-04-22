City Council approves round of small business grants, not loans

Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District questioned whether this was an appropriate use of room tax funds, arguing that once coronavirus restrictions are lifted, the city could use those funds for events to celebrate. Horton asked if funds for such events would still be available through other entities such as Real Racine, which Palenick confirmed is true.

Palenick argued that one of the draws for tourists is Racine unique attractions, such as restaurants and bars.

“Providing some of these dollars to support some of these small businesses, I would say that does in turn promote tourism,” said Palenick.

Alderman John Tate II of the 3rd District asked if that $150,000 could be earmarked for businesses that are tourism-oriented. Palenick said that would be the idea.

The other $500,000 for the grants is coming from sanitary sewer surcharge funds, which are set aside for large sewer infrastructure projects. Palenick said the city had budgeted a large amount of those funds to install lift stations for the @North Beach project at the former Walker Manufacturing site and for the Tannery at the Edge of the River project by the Sixth Street bridge. Palenick said that at least one of those projects is probably not going to move forward this year.

“These small businesses, year after year, have paid these sanitary sewer funds,” said Palenick. “What better way to use the funds than to keep the entities that pay them alive?”

