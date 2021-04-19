City Council almost unanimously votes to tweak Safer Racine ordinance, but little change results

RACINE — The City Council voted Monday to tweak the Safer Racine ordinances.

The small changes to the ordinance that Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox was requesting had been announced Friday night and included the removal of bandanas, scarves and gaiters from the definition of “face covering.”

The changes recommended by the health department passed 12-1. Alderman Henry Perez voted against the changes. Aldermen Jason Meekma and Marcus West were absent.

Bowersox explained the bandanas, scarves, and gaiters were not being banned. Rather, the health department did not recommend them because they do not as closely cover the nose and face, nor do they offer as much protection as medical and cloth masks.

“We just want individuals to understand those are the preference recommended by the CDC,” Bowersox said.

Ordinance changes

Other updates to the ordinance include the following:

• School cafeterias are added to the list of establishments offering or permitting food service, thus providing an exception for the wearing of face coverings while eating or drinking there.