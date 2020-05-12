City awards 146 small businesses COVID-19 grants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — The City of Racine announced on Tuesday the 146 small businesses that will receive a combined total of $650,000 in grants in the second round of emergency funding the city has distributed since the coronavirus pandemic shut down Wisconsin.

On April 2, the Racine Small Business Emergency Fund awarded $250,000 of forgivable loans to 18 small businesses in order to preserve 59 jobs. The second round of funding, which will be distributed as grants, not loans, was announced later in April.

Small businesses with up to 20 employees in the City of Racine could apply for up to $6,500 in grants. The city had estimated it would be able to provide 100 to 120 grants from the fund, so 146 exceeded expectations.

“Small businesses are the first ones to feel the economic impact of COVID-19. It is our hope that the city’s support to these additional 146 small businesses will help them pay the bills for another month as talks about reopening the economy begin," Mayor Cory Mason stated in a press release. "We want our business districts to continue to be destinations long after coronavirus, which is why we are doing what we can to help them financially.”