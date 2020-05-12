City awards 146 small businesses COVID-19 grants

RACINE — The City of Racine announced on Tuesday the 146 small businesses that will receive a combined total of $650,000 in grants in the second round of emergency funding the city has distributed since the coronavirus pandemic shut down Wisconsin.
On April 2, the Racine Small Business Emergency Fund awarded $250,000 of forgivable loans to 18 small businesses in order to preserve 59 jobs. The second round of funding, which will be distributed as grants, not loans, was announced later in April.
Small businesses with up to 20 employees in the City of Racine could apply for up to $6,500 in grants. The city had estimated it would be able to provide 100 to 120 grants from the fund, so 146 exceeded expectations.
“Small businesses are the first ones to feel the economic impact of COVID-19. It is our hope that the city’s support to these additional 146 small businesses will help them pay the bills for another month as talks about reopening the economy begin," Mayor Cory Mason stated in a press release. "We want our business districts to continue to be destinations long after coronavirus, which is why we are doing what we can to help them financially.”
Of the grant recipients, 30% of the businesses are minority owned, 37% are majority-woman owned businesses, and 5% are veteran owned, according to a press release from the city.
Where did the money come from?
The $250,000 for the first round of loans were initially allocated for the city’s micro-loan program and were from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The $650,000 in grant money which was just awarded comprised of $150,000 from the city’s room tax account, which would otherwise be used to fund programs that promote tourism or the START grant program, which assists non-profits and not-for-profits that operate programs or events that could attract tourist.
The other $500,000 came from sanitary sewer surcharge funds, which is used for sewer infrastructure, and was allocated to install lift stations for @North Beach and for the Tannery at the Edge of the River project. The city told The Journal Times that city staff determined that the @North Beach lift station could be postponed until 2021 without negatively impacting the project.
Who was awarded?
- 2SwiftSuits
- 509 Social Lounge
- 5kevents.org
- A Little R& R Café
- A1 Grooming by Mark
- Abana Home Health Care
- Art Metals Studio
- Asiana Restaurant
- Atmosphere Collaborative Space
- Audreyanna's
- Avenue Pet Shoppe
- B Rashel Salon
- Baby Express Wellness Center
- Bearded Tribes, Inc
- Beardsley Concrete
- Beaute on the Square
- Beauty Blvd
- Bellamia Salon
- Black Hand Tattoo Gallery
- Blue Rock Lounge
- Bonifide Nutrition
- Boxhead Design
- Break and Run Billards
- Cackle Jacks
- Captain John's
- Carla's Beauty Salon
- Castle Lanes of Southeastern Wisconsin
- Catrine Barbers
- CBD American Shaman
- Clover Pup
- Coasters/ Teezers
- Culinary Infusion Inc
- D'Alie Masonry
- DeMarks Bar and Restaurant
- Dewey's Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Dig-It All Sign Company
- Dildots BBQ and Catering
- Don's Towing and Truck Service
- Doobies Beer Joint
- Dover Flag
- Dreamcatcher's Photography Studio
- Dunks Public House
- El Gustazo
- Elmwood Plaza Jewelers
- Evelyns Club Main
- Everything N Moore
- First Care Transportation 1
- Flowers by Walter
- Gifted Hand Adult Living Facilities
- Gold Diamond & Design, Inc
- Graphics Inc
- GreenLight E Recycling
- Hansen's Tap
- Headlines Hair Design
- Hillside Lanes
- Hot Shop Glass Racine Studio & Gallery
- Individuals Inc Beauty Salon Rentals
- Ivan Barra Films
- Joey's on Taylor
- Johnsons Furniture Inc
- K&T Flynn Enterprises Inc.
- KC & EC Enterprises
- La Tapatia
- Lacey's Bodega
- Lake Front Fitness
- Lashes De' Yami
- Liberty Street Automotive
- Liz Ricchio
- Lochnaiar Inn
- Longshot Vinyl
- Lornacopia
- Mail-N-Ship
- Marci's on Main
- Martinizing Cleaners
- Matt Binetti Video
- McIntosh Floor Centre
- Michelle's Nails and Spa
- Miller's Flowers
- Molbeck's Health and Spice Shop
- Mr. Kools Sports Bar
- Mt. Sinai Gym
- My Bread
- Nailed It
- Nest Playspace & Seven Keys
- New Heights Supplements
- Niecey's Hair Salon
- Northwinds Gallery
- Not Your Parents Basement
- Olsen Graphics
- Paul's Pub
- Pawstar Inc
- Perennial Soaps
- Pet University 2
- Petals By Felicia
- Photographic Design LTD
- Plumb Gold/Plumb Silver
- Plush Clothing
- Pub on Wisconsin
- Puccis Barber Stylists
- Queens Corner Store
- Racine Arts and Business Center
- Racine Brewing Compnay
- Racine County Eye
- Racine Family Care Chiropractic
- Racine Merchandise
- Red Onion Cafe
- Reef Point Brew House
- Regime Hair Studio
- Richards BBQ
- Richards Fine Jewelry Inc
- River Run Restaurant
- Rojos Pub
- Roosters
- Salma Beauty Design
- Sam I Am 2 Charters
- Sammy's Barber Shop
- SheabroJae's Natural Expressions
- Sheepish Wellness & Healing
- Shogun
- Spitfire Ink Tattoos
- Stars Hair Family Salon
- Stone Corral
- Subway
- Tangles Salon Studio
- The Branch
- The Brickhouse
- The Cobblestone
- The Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery
- The Maple Table
- The Nash
- The Rhino Bar
- The Sausage Kitchen
- Toad Hall
- Twice Baked Pottery
- Twin Dragon Games
- Uncle Rey's Candy Store and More
- Unique Drapery
- Unplugged Artistic Event Planning and Studios
- Uptown pub and grill
- Urban Stylez 262
- Vicki Rosploch
- Wefs Models
- West Racine Shoe Service
- Wheels Small Engine and Repair
- Yesterday's Memories
- Yoga Roots Racine
