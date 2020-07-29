City awarded $933,257 for COVID-19 response

Bobbi Fergus, with the Health Department, said the grant and contract with Maxim would allow Health Department staff to focus on the other work that needs to get done, particularly in preparation of cold and influenza season.

Fergus said one of the reasons she recommended Maxim is because they ensure all contact tracers are credentialed and insured. Those contact tracers would not be city employees though they will be working out the Health Department's office as temporary contractors hired by Maxim. The contract with Maxim, which will also be up for a vote at the City Council meeting, runs through the end of the year.

Alderman John Tate II of the 3rd District asked what credentials would qualify for a contact tracing job and if students coming out of Gateway Technical College’s nursing program could apply. Fergus said that yes, they would qualify and that Maxim had said it would be hiring contact tracers locally.

Other expenses

Another grant, one for $24,200, would go towards improving testing capacity for COVID-19 within the city. For this, Fergus said the city would partner with Ascension All Saints to increase testing at its 1244 Wisconsin Ave. location.