City assessor appointed to also lead City Development

The City Council approved Bowers’ appointment unanimously. Aldermen Jeff Coe and Marcus West were not present.

Bowers’ background

Bowers has over 40 years of experience in both the private and public sectors, including the Housing Authority of Milwaukee in the 1980s and early 90s, which is under the Department of City Development, and as a facilities supervisor with Milwaukee Public Schools.

More recently, he worked with the Wisconsin State Department of Revenue from 2004 to 2011, including a position as the director of the Bureau of Assessment Practices and as the Manufacturing Assessment District manager.

In the private sector, Bowers was an independent fee appraiser and real estate broker before he was hired by the City of Racine. He also worked as a real estate appraiser for a valuation company and as an assistant plan superintendent at Johnson Controls, IFM.

Peterson said he was happy to see someone local promoted to the position but asked if a national search had been conducted. Mason said that Bowers’ qualifications and experience, “made it redundant to do a national search.”