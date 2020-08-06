City assessor appointed to also lead City Development

RACINE — Instead of conducting a national search for a City Development Director, City Assessor Bill Bowers has been promoted to head both the assessor’s office and city development.
Bowers, who has been with the city since 2014, was appointed by Mayor Cory Mason into a new dual role as both City Assessor and Director of City Development at the City Council meeting on Wednesday.
Alderman Henry Perez asked if it was too much to ask Bowers to head both departments and whether the pay scale granted is commensurate to his responsibilities, “because they’re both huge responsibilities.”
Bowers said there is a good deal of overlap between the two departments.
“I think there’s a synergy between the two where the sum of the parts will actually get more done because of the efficiencies we have,” Bowers said.
His pay grade through the end of the year is $62.08 per hour or $129,126 annually. Interim Administrator Kathleen Fischer said that any potential adjustment would be part of the 2021 budget discussion.
Alderman Jeff Peterson of the 6th District asked if the two positions would be combined. The assessor position is a statutory one and requires certain licenses to be retained, so Bowers said that while he thought the two roles could be done concurrently, it was unclear whether they could be officially combined.
The City Council approved Bowers’ appointment unanimously. Aldermen Jeff Coe and Marcus West were not present.
Bowers’ background
Bowers has over 40 years of experience in both the private and public sectors, including the Housing Authority of Milwaukee in the 1980s and early 90s, which is under the Department of City Development, and as a facilities supervisor with Milwaukee Public Schools.
More recently, he worked with the Wisconsin State Department of Revenue from 2004 to 2011, including a position as the director of the Bureau of Assessment Practices and as the Manufacturing Assessment District manager.
In the private sector, Bowers was an independent fee appraiser and real estate broker before he was hired by the City of Racine. He also worked as a real estate appraiser for a valuation company and as an assistant plan superintendent at Johnson Controls, IFM.
Peterson said he was happy to see someone local promoted to the position but asked if a national search had been conducted. Mason said that Bowers’ qualifications and experience, “made it redundant to do a national search.”
“When he expressed interest in doing this I felt blessed and fortunate for the city and the opportunity that it creates to bring his historic knowledge, his breadth of experience and the ability to keep the developments that we are engaging in without having to pause to find a new director and bring them up to speed,” Mason said. “I have a high degree of confidence in Bill Bowers or I wouldn’t have recommended him to you.”
Bowers said that he saw the potential for opportunity in Racine and during his tenure has seen which projects work and which don’t.
“I’m interested in seeing Racine grow, expand and I think there’s an opportunity for a renaissance here. I think that in one sense we have bare cupboards but we have opportunities in places to do some development and the type of things that are going to expand the tax base,” Bowers said. “At this point in my career I have lot of experience. I’ve seen things done well and I’ve seen some that didn’t work so I’m able to differentiate in quicker time whether or not these thing will be beneficial and hopefully guide the department away from things that aren’t.”
The Director of City Development position has been open since Amy Connolly left in July 2019 to take a job in Texas. Developer Jerry Franke has filled in as interim director since October.
