City approves area where rental properties will be inspected for code violations

RACINE — The city has approved the map detailing where in the city they will be doing rental property inspections starting later this spring as part of its new RENTS program.

The next step is deciding how exactly to implement the program.

RENTS, which stands for Rental Empowerment and Neighborhood Tenant Services program, is a multidepartment program intended to address issues in Racine’s rental market and was approved alongside the 2020 budget in November.

One piece of that program entails multidepartment inspections of rental properties within a specified area to ensure habitability, focusing on violations that affect the health and safety of tenants.

Using data and mapping software, city staff has selected areas of the city for targeted rental property inspections as part of its new Rental Empowerment and Neighborhood Tenant Services program. The map was approved the Executive Committee on Feb. 19 and went to the City Council the same day, but the council was unable to act due to lack of quorum.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting the council approved the map as part of the consent agenda, which passed unanimously.