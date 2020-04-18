City administrator's contract extended for four months

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — City Administrator Jim Palenick’s contract has been extended for four months to “allow continuity of leadership in the time of COVID-19,” according to a news release from the city.

Palenick, whose contract was set to expire April 23, has publicly stated that he is seeking positions at other municipalities that he believes better suit his skill set.

“For most of my career I have served as a ‘change-agent’ city manager within council-manager forms of local government,” Palenick stated in the press release. “It is within such a structure that my skill set and experience is best suited, and wherein my true passion lies.”

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city and Palenick decided to extend his contract.

“In the midst of a pandemic, and because of the work Jim has been doing around several major development projects, this extension provides stability to staff and stakeholders while we outline a process to search for a successor,” said Mayor Cory Mason in a press release. “I thank Jim for his service to the Racine community and I know that the next community he serves will be in good hands.”