City administrator's contract extended for four months

RACINE — City Administrator Jim Palenick’s contract has been extended for four months to “allow continuity of leadership in the time of COVID-19,” according to a news release from the city.
Palenick, whose contract was set to expire April 23, has publicly stated that he is seeking positions at other municipalities that he believes better suit his skill set.
“For most of my career I have served as a ‘change-agent’ city manager within council-manager forms of local government,” Palenick stated in the press release. “It is within such a structure that my skill set and experience is best suited, and wherein my true passion lies.”
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city and Palenick decided to extend his contract.
“In the midst of a pandemic, and because of the work Jim has been doing around several major development projects, this extension provides stability to staff and stakeholders while we outline a process to search for a successor,” said Mayor Cory Mason in a press release. “I thank Jim for his service to the Racine community and I know that the next community he serves will be in good hands.”
Palenick was originally appointed by Mayor John Dickert and confirmed by the Common Council on March 31, 2017, and began his duties on April 23, 2017. During his time with the City of Racine, Palenick was involved with development projects such as the Gold Medal Lofts, the reconstruction of the Ajax industrial site, the hotel/housing project at 233 Lake Ave., and the planned convention center/hotel on the city’s waterfront.
The contract extension will go before the current City Council at a virtual Monday meeting, its last meeting before the new council members elected April 7 are sworn in. The aldermen will meet through a video conferencing application which will be streamed on Facebook live on the City of Racine’s Facebook page.
Public comment is not yet accessible virtually, although city spokesperson Shannon Powell said city staffers are working on it. For Monday’s meeting, if members of the public would like to submit comment via email, send it to clerks@cityofracine.org. Those comments will be sent to Mason and aldermen as well as put into the formal record.
“We ask that public comment follow the same rules of etiquette as if they were being presented in person at a Council meeting,” Powell said via email.
