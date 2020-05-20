City administrator takes job in Ohio; last day will be July 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — After a long job hunt, Racine City Administrator Jim Palenick submitted his resignation and plans to relocate to Ohio in July.

Palenick is scheduled to start his new job as the city manager of Middletown, Ohio, on July 13 and stated in his resignation that his final day with the city would be July 3.

A new gig

Middletown, Ohio, population 48,861 and located between Dayton and Cincinnati, announced earlier this week that it had selected Palenick from a pool of 22 applicants. The City Council approved Palenick's appointment at its meeting on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after the Racine City Council wrapped up its meeting, Palenick sent his resignation to the aldermen.

"It has been my distinct honor and privilege to have served the City of Racine for these past three years during a time of both challenge and fulfillment," Palenick wrote in his resignation. "I have found Racine to be a wonderful community whose residents welcomed and embraced me, and whose leaders bestowed me with their support and respect. For that, I will be forever grateful and will always remember my experience here with fondness."