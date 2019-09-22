{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — While much of the focus last week among Racine aldermen was on employee health care benefits, which led to a large contentious crowd at a City Council meeting, the Council also voted to increase the pay for its administrator.

The council decided on Tuesday to increase City Administrator Jim Palenick’s pay bonus for serving as interim public works commissioner from 5% to 10%.

The motion was put forward by Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District and seconded by Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District, both of whom said that last time the city needed interim DPW commissioners, it appointed two of them and gave them both a temporary 10% bump in their base salaries.

“As I said to the Finance (and Personnel) Committee, I think it’s fair that the city administrator’s compensation in his role as the interim commissioner of public works should be compensated the same as previous individuals,” said Weidner.

Palenick has been serving as interim DPW commissioner since Mark Yehlen retired in March. The recommendation to increase his pay includes back pay from when he started as interim and runs through the end of the year or whenever a new DPW commissioner is selected.

Weidner also made a motion to clarify that the funds to cover Palenick’s pay bump would come from the Department of Public Works budget, which has the spare funds since it is not currently paying a full-time commissioner.

Aldermen Q.A. Shakoor II of the 8th District and John Tate II of the 3rd District stated that they believe the increase from 5% to 10% is unnecessary.

“We just had a whole night talking about health care, saving money and things like that,” said Shakoor, referring to the conversation about proposed changes to the city’s health care plans, which the aldermen decided to defer until Sept. 30.

Weidner’s amendment passed 8-5, with Aldermen Coe, Mollie Jones, Weidner, Carrie Glenn, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Natalia Taft and Jason Meekma voting in support. Aldermen Tate, Shakoor, Maurice Horton, Trevor Jung and Melissa Lemke voted in opposition.

Lemke stated that while she did not support raising the the interim pay from 5% to 10%, she would vote in favor of granting Palenick interim pay.

“Since it has been amended I do think it’s important to recognize people’s work,” said Lemke.

The final vote was 11-2 in favor of the motion. Shakoor and Horton were the sole votes in opposition. Coe, Jones, Tate, Weidner, Jung, Glenn, Land, Perez, Tate, Meekma and Lemke voted in favor.

Aldermen Tracey Larrin and Jen Levie had to leave the meeting before the vote.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington

